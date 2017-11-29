Don Rickles: Comedian, Actor

Don Rickles was born to Jewish parents in Queens, New York, on May 8, 1926. His school years were average, and after graduating from High School, Don enlisted in the United States Navy and served during World War II. After being honorably discharged in 1946, Don decided to try his hand at acting.

He enrolled at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which was the starting point for some very notable actors of the 20th Century, such as Grace Kelly, Jason Robards, Kirk Douglas, Robert Redford and Edward G. Robinson. Don soon got some bit parts on TV shows in the early 1950s, but in general, he was frustrated by a lack of acting work.

Don had been keeping his fellow shipmates laughing while at sea, so he began performing in comedy clubs in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles. He became known as an insult comedian when he responded to his hecklers in the audience. The crowds enjoyed these insults more than his prepared material, so Don began incorporating them into his act.

While working in a nightclub in Miami Beach, early in his career, Don spotted Frank Sinatra and found the courage to go up and talk to him. Don reportedly told Frank “I just saw your movie The Pride and the Passion and I want to tell you, the cannon’s acting was great.” Don then told Frank to “Make yourself at home, Frank. Hit somebody!” That chance meeting led to a lifelong friendship and a pathway for Don to make it big.

In 1958, Don made his film debut in a dramatic part in “Run Silent, Run Deep” starring Clark Gable and Burt Lancaster. But Don always gravitated back to comedy, and throughout the 1960s he often appeared on TV.

Don became a frequent guest and guest host, appearing more than 100 times on “The Tonight Show” during the Carson years. Don also made frequent appearances on “The Dean Martin Show” and became a fixture on “The Dean Martin Celebrity Roast” specials. He was given a chance at his own series several times, but they would only last for 1 or 2 seasons.

It seemed audiences loved seeing Don occasionally, but weekly was another story. Don was not worried, as he had Vegas, where his shows were always sold out months in advance, for most of the 1980s.

In 1985, when Frank Sinatra was asked to perform at Ronald Reagan’s Second Inaugural Ball, Frank insisted that Don be allowed to perform and do it unrehearsed. Don reportedly considered this a huge honor and to be the performance highlight of his career.

Don portrayed the character Billy Sherbert in the 1995 Scorsese drama film, “Casino,” starring Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone, and Joe Pesci. It would be one of his last dramatic roles on the big screen, but it was a memorable one. Don continued to TV guest appearances for the next 20 years. Even up until the very end, he would appear on the Late Night TV talk show circuit.

With the political correctness sweeping over the land, many saw Don’s humor as offensive. But Don always said, he’s not prejudiced or racist against any group and makes fun of everyone, poking fun at people of all ethnicities and walks of life. In his personal life, Don married at the age of 38, to the love of his life…Barbra and had two children together. They were married for 52 years up until Don’s passing on April 6th of this year. Don was 90 years old and feisty up until the end. They didn’t call him “The Merchant of Venom” and “Mr. Warmth” for nothing. Thanks for the laughs Don.

