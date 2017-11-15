Craft Beer Festival, Yes Please!

Local breweries, great food, music, art and much at the first edition of the “Brewmasters Festival” Puerto Vallarta 2017. We welcome six breweries from Puerto Vallarta, Sayulita, San Sebastian del Oeste, Guadalajara and Puebla with more than 30 different kinds of Mexican craft beers.

Being held from November 18 and 19 at the Cultural Centre on Isla Cuale, you´ll also experience a presentation of art created around the theme of beer by local artists, a food zone with tasty tacos, chapatas, pizzas, seafood and a cocktail bar from “Volstead” with cocktails mixed with all natural ingredients and of course, your favorite craft beer.

The cultural center is located at the end of the Cuale Island, entrance is free and beer prices start at $40 pesos. Live music, ballet and raffles with special prices from all the sponsors.

