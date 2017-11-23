Comedy ‘Greater Tuna’ and American Idol Finalist David Hernandez Return to Vallarta at Incanto!

American Idol finalist David Hernandez is a busy singer/songwriter with a voice like velvet. Whether rocking the house with pop hits, or singing tender ballads, his popularity continues to soar worldwide. He will be accompanied by Jean-Guy Comeau on piano performing select dates until December 4 nightly at 9:30pm.

Local thespian and founder of Indianapolis’ Theatre in the Square, Ron Spencer joins Incanto’s owner Tracy Parks who both will star in the reprise of the hit comedy ‘Greater Tuna’. Having experienced unparalleled success in past seasons in Puerto Vallarta and San Miguel de Allende, this first in a series of comedic plays by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard is based upon the small fictional town of Tuna, Texas, full of eclectic characters who charm their way into the hearts of audiences. With over twenty characters played by just two actors with forty-two costume changes, it’s a wild, fun ride full of side-splitting comedy, directed this time by the award-winning Karen Baker. Performances begin Friday, Nov. 24 at 7pm.

Ballet Folklorico Tradiciones returns for one show only, Saturday, Nov. 25 at 4pm. Both adults and children will perform traditional dances of Mexico. They recently returned from China, where they represented Mexico in an international dance festival, winning ‘Best Dance Group’ in their class.

Soprano Vanessa Amaro returns to Incanto for ‘A Lyrical Night By The Rio’. A graduate of the National Conservatory of Music, Vanessa has won several awards including Best Performance at the Carlo Morelli National Singing Contest in Mexico City. She will be accompanied by Jean-Guy Comeau (Jay-Gee) on piano, Saturday, Nov. 25 at 7pm.

PechaKucha Night Vol. 3 will be held on Monday, Nov. 27 at 7pm. Originating in Japan, and also known as “20X20”, it is a night of powerful, concise talks presented by local creatives and innovative thinkers, who will present a short discussion on their selected topic. Hosted by presenter Paco Ojeda. More information is available here: www.pechakucha.org/cities/puerto-vallarta.

Incanto offers Thanksgiving Dinner in three seatings at 5, 7 & 9pm on Nov. 23. Refer to their website for more information and reservations. Jean-Guy Comeau plays piano for Happy Hour on Mondays and Thursdays 5-7pm. Joby Hernandez plays guitar on Mondays at 7:30pm and on Wednesdays at 5pm featuring Latin and pop favorites in English and Spanish. Latcho & Andrea: The Blond Gypsies play gypsy/flamenco on most Tuesdays at 7pm. Sylvie & Jorge play pop/classic rock on Tuesdays at 8pm in the piano bar. Tongo plays Latin/Cuban rhythms Wednesdays at 7:30. Bohemia Viva plays Wednesdays at 6:30pm. Open Mic is on Thursdays at 7pm co-hosted by Tracy Parks and Chris Kenny. Singer/songwriter Spencer Day plays through Dec. 14. ‘The Joanie Show’ starring Joan Houston with Bob Bruneau plays on Fridays at 5pm, followed by singer/guitarist Gabriel Reyes at 7pm. Bingo with Pearl is on Saturdays at 5pm. Chris Kenny plays on Saturdays at 8pm, followed by Gabriel Reyes at 10pm. Pearl’s Gurlz Drag Revue plays on select Saturdays at 9:30pm. Pianist Dennis Crow plays on Sundays and Tuesdays starting at 5pm. The Red Suitcases band plays on Sundays at 7:30 with Salsa dancing/lessons at 8pm on the upper terrace.

Tickets are available at www.IncantoVallarta.com with no online fees. Box Office hours are 9 AM to 11:30 PM daily. Casual dining is always available with Salvatore playing piano mornings starting at 10am. Happy Hour 2-6pm. Incanto is located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale). Call 322 223 9756 for reservations.

