Chili Cook Off & Taste of Nuevo Vallarta

Marina Nuevo Vallarta’s boardwalk (malecón) will host the 5th Taste of Nuevo Vallarta and the 13th Chili Cook-off on December 9, organized by the Vallarta Yacht Club. Same as every year there will be superb tasting plates offered by participating restaurants as well as extraordinary chili cooked by professionals and amateurs.

This year, attendees will be able to buy tickets to the tasting for only $30 pesos and the net earnings will go directly to charity, divided equally between the Cleft Palate del Club de la Amistad International and Toys for Tots for the Naval League in Vallarta. Hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Find details here: https://www.facebook.com/tasteofnuevo/

