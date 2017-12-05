Cacao to the North of the Bay

While the idea of sustainability may have connotations of austerity and sacrifice, it’s important to remember how yummy it can be! Case in point, our region’s sustainable cacao ventures!

In San Pancho, Nayarit, Toto and Mariana are two cacao pioneers who not only craft artisanal cacao products but have disseminated hundreds of cacao plants in the region, creating a crazy quilt of cacao trees tucked in backyards, community projects and streetside plantings. Their website is at www.mexicolate.mx.

Check out the calendar of events at Hotelito los Suenos in Sayulita for Carmela Carlyle’s decadent events that combine hatha yoga, crystal bowls and organic cacao facials and treats! It’s hard to imagine a more oxytocin-stimulating combination.

Lastly, Gustavo and Paola are two local cacao warriors who host traditional cacao ceremonies. Like most bitter medicinal foods, unprocessed cacao has numerous healing benefits for both soul and body. Learn more about these moving ceremonies at www.kakawsana.com.

If you are lucky enough to be in the north of the Bay and in the mood for cacao that is offered intentionally and sustainably, be sure to check out these inspiring projects!