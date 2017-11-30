 ‘Buyer & Cellar’ Premiers plus ‘The Beach Boys’ Tribute and Stolie at Incanto

The California Sun duo will present a tribute to ‘The Beach Boys and friends’ for one night only, Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7pm. Guy Schryer’s and Jamie Shear`s uncanny ability to listen to a record, determine how it’s put together, and then do it themselves is the key to their amazingly accurate performance of the iconic group. They will perform Beach Boys classics “Surfin’ USA”, “California Girls” and “Little Deuce Coupe” among others, as well as other hits of the era by various artists.

Hit stage comedy Buyer & Cellar opens for a limited run on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 7pm. Directed by Alain Perreault and starring César Bravo, it’s an outrageous comedy by Jonathan Tolins about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. Winner of the 2014–2015 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show, Tolins has concocted an irresistible one-man play about an underemployed actor who goes to work in Barbra Streisand’s Malibu, Calif., basement. “Hilarious! Beyond brilliant. This show will go down like butta!” — Entertainment Weekly. Actor César Bravo started his acting career in 2002 with El Grupo Municipal de Teatro de Puerto Vallarta. He later lived and worked as an actor in Mexico City where he starred in a television series called Al Final del Arcoiris. In 2014 Cesar co-founded Perro Bravo Productions along with director Alain Perreault. Past credits include Princesas Desesperadas and Equus.

Singer/songwriter Stolie returns to Incanto for Happy Hour on Tuesdays at 5pm, beginning December 5. Hailing from Chicago, Ill., she has been singing/performing live music on guitar and piano for more than 15 years, playing at Millennium Park, Chicago Botanic Gardens. She had a very successful run at Incanto last season, developing a considerable local following. Watch for more of her shows in the cabaret this season.

American Idol alum, singer/songwriter David Hernandez sings pop/R&B through December 4, accompanied by Jean-Guy Comeau on piano. Popular singer/songwriter Spencer Day sings his original music through December 14 (see calendar for dates/showtimes).

‘Greater Tuna’, starring Tracy Parks and Ron Spencer opened to rousing applause and is now playing through mid-January, 2018. With over twenty characters played by just two actors with forty-two costume changes, it’s a wild, fun ride full of side-splitting comedy, directed this time by the award-winning Karen Baker.

Jean-Guy Comeau plays piano for Happy Hour on Mondays and Thursdays 5-7pm. Joby Hernandez sings and plays guitar on Mondays at 7:30pm and on Wednesdays at 5pm featuring Latin and pop favorites in English and Spanish. Stolie plays Happy Hour on Tuesdays at 5pm. Latcho & Andrea: The Blond Gypsies play gypsy/flamenco on most Tuesdays at 7pm. Tongo plays Latin/Cuban rhythms on his handmade flutes and drums on Wednesdays at 7:30. Bohemia Viva plays every Wednesday at 6:30pm. Open Mic is on Thursdays at 7pm co-hosted by Tracy Parks and Chris Kenny. ‘The Joanie Show’ starring Joan Houston with Bob Bruneau plays on Fridays at 5pm, followed by singer/guitarist Gabriel Reyes at 7pm. Bingo with Pearl is held on Saturdays at 4pm. Chris Kenny plays on select Saturdays at 8pm, followed by Gabriel Reyes at 10pm. Pearl’s Gurlz Drag Revue plays on select Saturdays at 9:30pm. Pianist Dennis Crow plays on Sundays starting at 5pm. The Red Suitcases band plays on Sundays at 7:30pm with Salsa dancing/lessons at 8pm on the upper terrace.

Tickets are available at www.IncantoVallarta.com with no online fees. Box Office hours are 9am to 11:30pm daily. Casual dining is always available with Salvatore playing piano mornings starting at 10am. Incanto is located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale). Call 322 223 9756 for reservations.

