Bussing The Bay: Nayarit Schedule Tips

Bus Schedule Tips – Bussing Banderas Bay

When boarding a bus, hold onto your ticket. This is your proof and insurance should

anything happen.

Bus Schedules:

PV to Sayulita:

Busses depart from the terminal in Sayulita to Puerto Vallarta every 15 minutes, from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Bucerias to La Cruz:

For busses travelling between Bucerias and La Cruz, the service is regular from 5AM to 10PM by bus every 15 minutes and Vans are every 5 minutes from 6AM to 8pM. Sunday may be slow.

PV and points north of town:

Busses to Sayulita and Punta de Mita can be flagged down on the lateral across from the Coppel store as well as catching the busses at the Walmart beside Galerias (across the street from the cruise ship terminal).

Related