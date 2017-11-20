Burt Reynolds Actor, Entrepreneur

Burt Reynolds was born on February 11, 1936, in Lansing, Michigan even though for much of his career in Hollywood, Burt claimed to be born in Georgia.

In 1946, the family moved to Florida, where his father became Chief of Police of Riviera Beach, (north of West Palm Beach). During 10th grade at Palm Beach High School, Burt excelled in football and was even named All State and All Southern as a fullback, and received multiple scholarship offers. After graduating from High School, he went to Florida State University on a football scholarship and played halfback.

Burt suffered a knee injury in the first game of his sophomore season, and later that year he lost his spleen and injured his other knee as a result of a car accident and his football dreams quickly faded away.

To keep up with his studies, Burt began taking classes at Palm Beach Junior College. It was there, in an English class, where his teacher pushed Burt into trying out for a play he was producing, “Outward Bound.” He cast Burt in the lead role and he won the 1956 Florida State Drama Award for his performance.

The award included a scholarship to the Hyde Park Playhouse, a summer stock theater, in Hyde Park, New York. While working there, Burt met Joanne Woodward, who helped him find an agent.

After his Broadway debut “Look, We’ve Come Through,” he received good reviews for his performance and went on tour with the cast, driving the bus and appearing on stage. After the tour, Burt returned to New York and enrolled in acting classes. His classmates included Frank Gifford, Carol Lawrence, Red Buttons, and Jan Murray.

The small screen was much kinder to Burt in the early years. Burt landed a regular TV role in “Riverboat” from 1959-60, and then he joined the cast of “Gunsmoke” as blacksmith Quint Asper (1962-66). He used his small screen fame to land leading roles for low-budget films and played the lead role in the spaghetti western “Navajo Joe” (1966), before playing the title character in ABC police drama “Dan August” (1970-71).

A major misstep for Burt in his career, was when he turned down the role of playing James Bond! Burt was quoted as saying “An American can’t play James Bond. It just can’t be done.” Instead, Burt went on to make the horrible film “Shark” (1969). But then he made his breakout performance in the big screen thriller “Deliverance” (1972) alongside Jon Voight. The film was a box office hit and moved Burt into a higher category in Hollywood.

In 1974, Burt landed the lead role in the sports comedy “The Longest Yard.” Burt also turned down the role of Han Solo in the “Star Wars” (1977) franchise and he saw his career going south, to Dixie.

Burt would forever make his mark in Hollywood in 1977 with “Smokey and the Bandit.” It was an action comedy film starring Burt Reynolds, Sally Field, Jackie Gleason, Jerry Reed, and Paul Williams. Costing $4 million to make, it would take in $300 million US worldwide.

In 1981, Burt would join a star-studded cast in “The CannonBall Run”-a comedy cross country care race. In the cast were the likes of Roger Moore, Farrah Fawcett, Dom DeLuise, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr., Adrienne Barbeau, Jamie Farr, Terry Bradshaw, Mel Tillis and Jackie Chan. The film was a huge hit with audiences.

The past 20 years, Burt made a lot of very forgettable and mostly direct to DVD movies. The one exception would have to be “Boogie Nights” (1997) in which Burt got a best-supporting actor Oscar nomination.

Burt married briefly in the 60s and then again in the late 80s to actress Loni Anderson, for only five years. The rest of the time, Burt is famous for his relationships with many of Hollywood’s actresses, but he never walked down the aisle again.

Fred Jacobs is a full-time resident of Puerto Vallarta and the author of three books.

