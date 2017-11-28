Have you ever attended school meetings or parenting workshops where you were asked about goals you have for your children? As in, what’s the endgame here, folks? What are we getting out of all these sleepless nights and drastically reduced economic circumstances?

If it ever came around to me (and as an introvert I always prayed it wouldn’t) I would give the same answer as most people do, that my children are happy.

I never put a lot of thought into it because i just wanted someone else to talk, but reflecting later, I quickly abandoned this idea for two major reasons:

I am very often (sometimes without even trying) the reason my children become unhappy I would rather not raise sociopaths who put their happiness over basic human decency.

This morning I was considering the way my husband and I parent our children. Although we’ve never made a physical list of our parenting goals, when I recalled any specific situaiton where we’ve had to guide our children through a problem, we’ve always used four basic tenets:

Be kind Be brave Be forgiving Be smart

I remember this time I picked up my son from a birthday party. As I approached him, he locked eyes with me and stood up, muttered goodbye to the kids around him and rushed me away. I forced him back to say goodbye and thank you to the host, and although he managed to be friendly, I could tell it was costing him. We walked away and I waited for him to explain before unleashing the mama fury for his sullen attitude.

It turns out there was a new kid at the party who had rubbed him the wrong way. Like, way wrong. This boy was visiting from the U.S. and was trying to make an impression, and so when my son told him he had to leave because his mom was here, he told him not to listen to that b-word (edited for newspaper-friendliness).

Now I know that children all over the world are defensive about their mamas, but there’s something particular about insulting the mother of a man who has been raised by a Mexican papa. As in, you just don’t do it unless you like the feel of cold steel in your hand at dawn while you are pacing off to ten. So my boy was downright mad, but didn’t make a scene because he didn’t want to embarrass me in front of everyone.

It seems as though this same boy will be back for another visit and may actually move here. My son isn’t too excited and is basing this on his first impression of the kid. While my first instinct is maybe a little on the reactive side (I mean, dude, you don’t even KNOW me. I’m not saying you’re completely wrong, but REALLY), I know that I am not serving my child by telling him to judge everyone by the first impression.

So we’ve talked about being kind. We don’t know his home situation or the way he’s been parented. Because we don’t know this child, we don’t know if he says impulsive things when he wants to fit in to a new group.

We’ve discussed being brave. It’s commendable to want to defend someone you love. It’s also important that we speak up for ourselves and for others who need our help, but it takes courage.

We worked our way through the concept of forgiveness – you only hurt your own soul when you hang on to old anger. Forgiving is very often more about your own health than about the person who hurt you.

We finished it up with being smart. He may deserve a second chance, but you don’t need to go in with your heart exposed. If he insults the rest of your family, your intelligence and your personal appearance the next go ‘round, it’s ok, and probably a good idea, to walk away.

It’s wonderful if your children are happy. For the most part, I am blessed with happy kids. But focusing on their happiness only ensures that they will continue to pursue it single-mindedly for the rest of their lives. And in this world, happiness is so fleeting that they are sure to be disappointed over and over again.

Happiness is wonderful. I hope my children are happy. But what I hope even more is that they are kind, brave, forgiving and smart. When people are concerned about the happiness of others, they are much more likely to find it themselves.