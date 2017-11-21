Banderas Bay on a Global Spectrum

Last Thursday, Fundación Punta de Mita was pleased to present representatives of the national CEMEFI Corporate Social Responsibility (RSE) division to work with companies in the Banderas Bay for a full-day workshop. CEMEFI is the Mexican Center for Philanthropy and offers a commendation to companies that fulfill requirements for RSE in their workplace. Part of the workshop included global tendencies and international environmental protocols that are influencing how companies in Mexico operate.

In order to qualify for the RSE distinction, businesses must show how they are addressing risks that are environmental (natural disasters), in human resources (ability to attract and retain personnel), and in the market as consumer demand changes. The challenge is to have flexibility and rapid response in creating projects, new roles and activities that guarantee return on investment.

As a community foundation, Fundación Punta de Mita offers a model of corporate responsibility to businesses in our region that is based on sustainability in three vital areas: economic, environmental and social. Together, socially and environmentally responsible businesses can secure the future of the Banderas Bay.

For any questions or concerns please contact: (329) 291 5053 – info@fundacionpuntademita.org

