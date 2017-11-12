ADORABLE DOG IN THE SPOTLIGHT…BUSTER

Totally irresistible, Buster is a sweetheart Rat Terrier mix, between 2-3 years of age and weighing 22 pounds. He is a medium/high energy dog and is good on leash. Buster gets along great with other dogs, but his heart belongs to his humans.

He loves getting attention from his people and especially getting cuddled. We think he would be a wonderful family dog. True to his breed he is not good with cats. Buster has been neutered, dewormed and vaccinated. He is now awaiting that perfect family to call his own. If you are interested in adopting Buster, contact us a spcapv@gmail.com for an application.

SPCA de PV Weekly Newsletter

We want to welcome back to Puerto Vallarta all our dear friends and supporters. We are looking forward to a wonderful new season. We have begun scheduling our weekly tours to the sanctuary on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you have your own transportation, please let us know. To reserve a spot on a tour, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com.

We appreciate any donations you can bring for our rescues and please feel free to bring treats for sanctuary staff as they truly appreciate it. Those items we ALWAYS need include: collars and leashes; toys and more toys! both stuffed and hard plastic (no soft plastic as they can chew off pieces and swallow); large towels; blankets; sweaters and coats. Our rescues are now fed a total raw diet so please refrain from bringing any dog food or treats. Thanks in advance!

And, we are actively recruiting volunteers in two specific areas.

First, we need some personnel to help us staff the weekly tours out to the sanctuary. Many visitors to Vallarta are quite interested in spending time at the sanctuary and we encourage visitors. This would enable you to make some new friends while you have fun with the rescues awaiting their forever homes. You must have your own car for transportation.

Second, there are several “markets” that are held around town during the high season. We have had much success in previous years and would like to continue our involvement. These markets are a wonderful way to meet more members of your community as well as give a lending hand to our rescue organization.

If you would be interested in volunteering some of your time or want more details, please contact us at spcapv@gmail.com.

The SPCAPV has started a new opportunity for businesses to contribute and become sponsors. We thank all our sponsors who are dedicated to making a difference. If you are interested in helping, write to clare23leach@gmail.com to join us.

To see our animals available for adoption, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/spcapv. Go to Photos where you will also find individual albums for all the animals available as well as a bit of their history. Please be aware that our adoption fee within Mexico is $1,500 pesos.

To make donations via PayPal, select the “Donate” option on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/spcapv or on our website at http://spcapv.com/donate/.

You can drop off any donations for the SPCA at Hacienda San Angel located at Calle Miramar 336, above Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro.

Get involved…rescue, adopt, foster, volunteer, donate or educate. You can learn more about the SPCA Puerto Vallarta by checking us out at www.spcapv.com/home or on Facebook.

