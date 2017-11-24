About MuchoCoco

It was a bright sunny day in 2010. Tall coconut palms swayed overhead from a warm tropical breeze. Carlos Morlett didn’t expect a coconut to fall on his head… it just did. And when it happened, something shook loose in his brain causing him to become crazy for coconuts! But he was no stranger to coconuts. As a kid, while vacationing in the tropics, he remembered the locals using coconut oil to cook with, and to put on their skin for moisture and to protect them from the sun. They even used the wood from this “Tree of Life” to build their homes.

Fast forward to today, others have gone crazy for coconuts as well! Just Google “coconut” and you will find over 300 ways to use coconuts for a healthy lifestyle. Since Carlos conceived MuchoCoco back on that fateful day in 2010, coconuts have been at the core of his business, Mucho Coco. He uses only the best and purest products sourced directly from pristine lands where they are naturally grown, processed and packed with the utmost care, guaranteeing freshness, quality and formula effectiveness of all our coconut products.

Our Mission

Our mission is to increase awareness in wellness, and to contribute to promoting balance between Nature and Humanity through our line of quality natural and pure products which are beneficial to the body, mind and spirit. Making peace with Mother Earth is at the core of our life’s work, and we take this seriously, by strongly promoting water protection from harmful pollutants in rivers, lagoons, lakes and oceans, and by contributing to protect marine species under danger of extinction. We align with organic practices for aquaculture, agriculture and sustainability.

And for you, our valued customer, we implement fair-price-for-value and quality production practices, while keeping in mind the eco-sensitivity of our Mother Earth.

100% Natural

MuchoCoco is a Mexican company dedicated to the extraction of strictly bio ingredients for the production of 100% natural body care products. Through extensive research and testing, we have found that in order to efficiently utilize the different healing properties inherent in our products, we must extract ingredients only from nature and natural sources. Synthetic, man-made ingredients simply do not pass our high quality standards, so you won’t find them in any of our MuchoCoco product line.

Being aware of the delicate ecological and natural environments, we take great care when collecting the ingredients for Mucho Coco’s awesome line of natural products. Attention to detail and expanded awareness is paramount to protect our natural resources so that there will be an abundance of them for us to use for many generations to come.

Our Products

Our product line includes the purest natural coconut oil, bio elixir oils, plant and flower extracts, as well as thermal volcanic products extracted from underground volcanic streams on our MuchoCoco plantation in southern Mexico.

MuchoCoco products are available within Mexico in exclusive spas, hotels and resorts, specialty boutiques and Farmer Markets. Our Products are now being exported and bottle in to the USA and will soon be available in Canada. Contact us at www.muchococo.com if you would like to carry our awesome body-care line of MuchoCoco products.

By Carlos Morlett

The Olas Altas Farmers’ Market is a North American style market that celebrates the tradition and culture of Mexico’s outdoor tianguis markets. All OAFM products are either locally grown or handmade within 75 kilometers of the city.

We’re open from 9:30 to 2:00 pm every Saturday from the first Saturday in November to the last Saturday in April. We’re located in the Lazaro Cárdenas Park in Vallarta’s Emiliano Zapata neighborhood. For only 20 pesos an hour, you can park in the garage directly beneath the park.

Related