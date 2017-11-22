A Batty Problem

A local group of investigators recently started a research project on a common animal, Chiroptera, also known as a bat. If you live in Vallarta, then you’ve probably frantically waved a broom at one at least once as it swooped around your living room.

The investigators wanted to know as much as possible about the bat. Many members of the group expressed their own personal fears of the animal, and wanted to get to the bottom of this antagonism toward such a small creature.

In order to answer their many questions, they called in an expert in the field from the local university, the CUC. He gave an in-depth presentation to the esteemed investigators. He expressed his appreciation to the group for trying to understand this little animal, because, he said, there are many places in the world where bats were being killed. He blamed fear, superstition, and the lack of understanding toward the bat. He also explained that the bat was an important part of the ecosystem. Bats tend to eat insects that are both harmful and annoying to humans. They also spread seeds from fruit trees through their feces.

Excited and armed with knowledge, the group of investigators agreed that they needed to help people in their community to understand the bat, and felt that the best way to do this was through an exhibition. They planned and created a re-creation of a bat cave, filling it with models of bats that they measured to scale.

The next step for the scientists will be to collect data from those who visited the exhibition to see if their attitudes and behavior towards bats will change.

You might wonder how I know about this study and why I actually have spent 280 words talking about it in my column today. You could say that I am closely acquainted with the investigators. You could further say that they are my students. And you could then conclude, if you happen to know that I teach kindergarten, that these special investigators are no older than six years old.

This is the kind of learning that a quality early childhood program is offering these days. Students don’t do a lot of tracing of letters or copying sentences off the board, because we actually don’t have a lot of time for that, and because we are creating learners who might want to know why they have to do something that doesn’t make sense to them. If this makes you wonder how they will ever learn to read and write, then let me set your mind at rest.

For example, in order to get materials to make their bat models, they had to fill out a request form. Their spelling wasn’t top notch, but they ARE in kindergarten, and so I was able to understand that BC PPR meant “black paper”. In order to invite people to the exhibition, they had to write an invitation (part of my job as teacher includes child-writing translation). Part of the information we presented was the different wing spans of bats, and we spent a lot of class time using blocks to demonstrate the size of the fruit bat’s wings (75 unifix cubes in case you are wondering).

The truth is, children learn best when learning is meaningful, hands-on, and fun. The tricky part of teaching this age is to make sure the topic they want to learn about is accessible. The great part of teaching this age is that almost anything is fun.

What I find is that grownups notoriously underestimate what young children can do. We expect them to be empty little cups that we fill with our own knowledge, not understanding that their natural curiosity is the perfect medium for them to learn. The only thing that makes it hard is when they are all talking about bats and once, and all of them have questions about whether bats really turn into vampires (So they asked the expert from the CUC. He said no. We mostly believed him). All we need to do is to provide young children with experiences, listen to their questions, and show them how to find the answers. When we do that, suddenly they are bringing us books, telling us stories, and asking for giant cardboard boxes.

One of the best parts of my job is being there in the moment when students realize that they have found a solution to a problem. In this case, we found that education can be an effective way to save animals.

Through projects like this one, children begin to understand that they have a voice, that they can make changes, and that they can teach people who are taller than they are.

We don’t know what the future holds for our future generations. But if we equip them to look for positive solutions and to share them with others, we will have done them (and our world) a great service.