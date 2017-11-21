9-1-1 Heroes Calendar Unveiled

Puerto Vallarta firefighters, lifeguards and police took a moment out from putting out flames to sparking fires of their own ‪last Thursday night at Paco’s Ranch at the ‘unveiling’ of the 2018 Heroes 9-1-1 calendar. Over 200 people joined the first-responders to enjoy libations and live entertainment by the Palm Cabaret and Bar’s, Amy Armstrong accompanied by the talented Piel Canela. Sales of dozens of autographed calendars and a generous donation by Jesus Carrera, 50/50 winner, added to the fundraising coffers.

Thanks to the generosity of the sponsors, organizers Tim Longpre and Gary Green, anticipate raising over $400,000 pesos to complement Puerto Vallarta’s emergency services training and equipment.

The 14-month calendar, in addition to highlighting the ‘hot’ first-responders, features U.S., Mexican and Canadian holidays is on sale now for just $250 pesos. Calendars are on sale each Saturday at the Olas Altas Saturday Market in Lazaro Cardenas Park and daily (except Sunday) at PVRPV, Lazaro Cardenas 205 in Colonia Emiliano Zapata. Additional sales locations will be announced shortly.

