Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!

You have till the 25th of November, to attend The “great sculptural workshop” of Puerto Vallarta. UdG CUC in conjunction with the private initiative and the H. Ayuntamiento of Puerto Valla RTA, “International Forum of Sculptors Puerto Vallarta 2017”, it is being held on the university campus.

The Rector of CUCosta, Dr. Marco Antonio Cortés said that the forum arises with the purpose of enriching the artistic urban heritage of Puerto Vallarta and provide the city with monumental work that strengthens the social and civic fabric of the city, while Provide its inhabitants with new sources of collective pride and identification.

With this forum, we want to open a permanent space for the realization of large format sculptural work and to promote innovative exhibition spaces.

Kemal Tufan, CURADOR, from Turkey

Aldo Shiroma Uza, from PERU

Amancio González Andrés, from Spain

Antonios Myrodias, from Greece

Ernesto Hume S., from Mexico

Jérome Symons, from Holland

Jo Kley, from Germany

Majid Haghighi, from Iran

Omar Toussoun, from Egypt

Tamás Baráz, from Hungary

Yang Po-lin, from Taiwan

Eleven internationally renowned artists have arrived in Puerto Vallarta to create and conclude, in just two weeks, this major sculptural project.

Once completed, seven monumental sculptures will be donated, To the City of Puerto Vallarta thanks to the sponsorship from Tafer Resorts The Villa Group, and Luis Fernando González Corona.

TO ALL THE FOREIGN SENIOR CITZENS IN AND AROUND PUERTO VALLARTA. We invite you to join the SUAM (UNIVERSITY Senior Citizens Program) Free Spanish class. Intermediate Level is every Monday from 11:00am to 12:30, Basic Level is every Wednesday from 11:00am till 12:30. For more information contact eleanorhawthorn@gmail.com or ceciliasshibya@hotmail.com

This is an opportunity for you to learn Spanish at no cost to you. Classes are held at the UdG~ CUC campus. It is located on the road behind Home Depot going to Ixtapa. You will pass 2 Pemex stations on your left and a Global Gas Plant on your right. There is a OXXO at the stoplight where you turn right. You will see 6 giant letters UDG CUC. PLEASE JOIN US.

