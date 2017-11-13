QUE PASO AT UDG – CUC

From the 13th to the 25th of November, we will host the “great sculptural workshop” of Puerto Vallarta. UdG CUC in conjunction with private initiatives and the H. Ayuntamiento of Puerto Vallarta, the “International Forum of Sculptors – Puerto Vallarta 2017”, will be held on campus.

The Rector of CUCosta, Dr. Marco Antonio Cortés says the forum is to enrich the artistic urban heritage of Puerto Vallarta and to provide the city with monuments that strengthen the social and civic fabric of the city, while providing the residents with collective pride and identification.

“With this forum, we want to open a permanent space for the realization of large format sculptural work and to promote innovative exhibition spaces.”

Eleven internationally renowned artists from Germany, Egypt, Spain, Greece, Holland, Hungary, Iran, Mexico, Peru, Taiwan and Turkey, will arrive in Puerto Vallarta to create and conclude, in just two weeks, this major sculptural project.

Once completed, seven monumental sculptures will be donated, thanks to the sponsorship from Tafer Resorts The Villa Group, and Luis Fernando González Corona.

Visit www.cuc.udg.mx for more information.

To all the foreign senior citizens in and around Puerto Vallarta

We invite you to join the SUAM (University Senior Citizens Program) in their free Spanish classes. Intermediate Level is every Monday from 11:00am to 12:30, and Basic Level is every Wednesday from 11:00am till 12:30. For more information contact eleanorhawthorn@gmail.com or ceciliasshibya@hotmail.com

This is an opportunity for you to learn Spanish at no cost to you. Classes are held at the UdG~ CUC campus. It is located on the road behind Home Depot going towards Ixtapa. You will pass two Pemex stations on your left and a Global Gas Plant on your right. There is an OXXO at the stoplight where you turn right. You will see six giant letters UDG CUC. Please join us.

Free Movies every Wednesday and Friday at 1 pm

This Friday November 10, we will be showing SUPER SIZE ME

On Wednesday, November 15 we will screen a concert film starring Sir Elton John.

Science Saturday

This Saturday at 10 am Dr. Gabriela will talk about the history of Puerto Vallarta. You will be able to learn the many stories of the great place we call home.

I encourage you to look at the UDG CUC web site each week to get the latest news about the events taking place.

www.cuc.udg.mx

RADIO SHOW IN ENGLISH

Be sure to tune in to The Good Morning Wake Up Show every Saturday morning from 9 am to 11. 104.3 FM or on the web at udgtv.com/radio-puerto-vallarta/en-vivo

