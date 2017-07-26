Zsa Zsa Gabor – The Last of Old Hollywood Glamour

Zsa Zsa Gabor was born on February 6, 1917, in Budapest Hungary (then the Austro-Hungarian Empire). She was the middle sister of three, Magda (older) and, of course, Eva (younger). Zsa Zsa was schooled at a Swiss boarding school in the 1930s.

Zsa Zsa was “discovered” in 1934 by a well know opera singer of the day who invited her to sing a role in a new operetta of his that would mark her stage debut. In 1936, Zsa Zsa was also crowned Miss Hungary and in 1937, at the age of 20, she would walk down the aisle for the first of nine times, with husband number one, a Turkish diplomat who was twice her age.

As the Nazi march through Europe ramped up during World War II, Zsa Zsa, her sisters and most of the family fled Hungary for the US around 1941, and Zsa Zsa also divorced at this time. In the US, Zsa Zsa and her two sisters, quickly became the hottest invite in social circles. Zsa Zsa also met husband number two, Conrad Hilton, through the social scene and they married in 1942, but would divorce just five years later. Between the three Gabor sisters, they would go on to have twenty marriages!

In 1944, Zsa Zsa co-wrote a novel with Victoria Wolf titled, “Every Man for Himself”, which was in part written about Zsa Zsa’s own life experiences. But Zsa Zsa turned down an offer to play the leading role in a film version of the classic book “Lady Chatterley’s Lover”, because of its theme. 1949 would see Zsa Zsa take on husband number three with composer, George Saunders. The marriage again would end in divorce after five years. George went on to marry Zsa Zsa’s older sister Magda, in 1970, before it was annulled.

Zsa Zsa tried several serious acting roles in the 1950s, such as “Moulin Rouge”, “Lovely to Look At” and “We’re Not Married!”, but the decade closed with her in the “B” film “Queen of Outer Space” (1958). She found much more fame in the tabloid magazines and from stories of her personal life.

An investment banker would become husband number four in 1962 and divorced in 1966. 1966 also saw husband number five come and then go the following year. Zsa Zsa’s beauty and charm, along with her thick Hungarian accent, made her a favorite on TV talk shows in the 1960s and 70s. She was almost a living cartoon, but she embraced the role.

The 1970s saw husband six and even come and go. In 1983, Zsa Zsa married a Mexican character actor, Felipe De Alba, but it was annulled because her previous marriage was not properly dissolved. Throughout this time, TV seemed much more of a friend to Zsa Zsa than the big screen. She was a frequent guest on shows like Milton Berle, the Bob Hope specials, the Dean Martin roasts, “Love Boat” and Johnny Carson.

In 1986, Zsa Zsa would walk down the aisle for the final time with her prince. Frederic Prinz von Anhalt to be exact. He only got the title of “Prince” after paying Princess Marie-Auguste of Anhalt to adopt him as an adult. As odd as the duo seemed together, Zsa Zsa and Frederic must have worked for the most part.

But as Zsa Zsa’s health declined in later years, allegations of neglect and the milking her bank accounts dry, were alleged by her only child, Francesca Hilton. Francesca alleged von Anhalt “compromised her mother’s dignity, security and health for attention and profit”. She also claimed von Anhalt prohibited Zsa Zsa from having visitors, including her own daughter.

The last fifteen years of Zsa Zsa’s life were filled with medical problem after medical problem. She was basically on life support for the last five years of her life, including feeding tubes. But her pain finally ended in December 2016, just two months shy of her 100th birthday. It seems von Anhalt’s gravy train finally ended.

Fred Jacobs is a full time resident of Puerto Vallarta and the author of three books.

