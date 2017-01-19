Wow! Pasitos De Luz wins again!

By Barb Bremner Photos by Barb Bremner, Pat Carey and Madeline Milne

From the moment the doors opened at the Pasitos de Luz fashion show, we knew it would be a day to remember. The mood, energy and warmth were amazing. Buzzing with 250 of Puerto Vallarta’s most fashionable residents, the event was an immediate success. Now in its third year, this year’s event sold out in only two days.

The sold out fashion show was held at the always lovely River Café on Isla Cuale and featured clothing from Kathleen Palmer’s Deja New Boutique and jewelry from Cassandra Shaw. Hair and makeup styling was done by newcomer Luis Germany and his team from Malecon Salon.

The results that came in were over the top; in fact more was raised than ever before! For only $350 pesos, attendees were treated to a wonderful meal, great fashions, 50/50 draw, and outstanding auction and raffle items generously donated by businesses and individuals in the community. If you never thought one donation could really make a difference we can tell you it does – and how!

Pasitos de Luz received $138,570 pesos from the generosity of the community and the 230 ticket holders who bought tickets and purchased the donations from our community.

In addition, another $49,241 pesos was donated to Pasitos from clothes donated by you to the Deja New store for the Pasitos de Luz account. Keep bringing them your clothes for Pasitos please!

Kathleen Palmer agrees! “I love working with Pasitos de Luz. This was our third event and it just keeps getting better. Deja New is an official Donation Station for Pasitos. A huge thank you to all of my fabulous models, the volunteer team at Pasitos, the styling team at Salon Malecon led by Luis Germany & of course Cassandra Shaw Jewelry. It is truly a team effort.”

On behalf of Pasitos, we can’t thank you enough. Your support of low-income families who have children that suffer from severe physical and psychological issues is invaluable.

Pasitos de Luz has one more charity fundraising event this year and we hope you can help us continue to make our community a better place: Riverfest – March 4th at El Rio BQ Bar. Watch for more information soon!