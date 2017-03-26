World-Class Violinist Diego Mondragon and Latcho & Andrea The Blond Gypsies to play at Incanto

World-class violinist Diego Mondragon will take the stage at Incanto for two nights only, March 26 & 27 at 8:00. Classically trained from a very young age, Diego is truly an extraordinary musician who has performed around the globe, including playing for past U.S. and Mexican presidents. Born in Mexico City and raised in California, Diego is genuinely bicultural, and has a deep respect and value for his Mexican, French and Spanish heritage, a ll of which is reflected in his wonderful music and meticulous craftsmanship. Diego Mondragon will be accompanied by Jose Luis Rosales on percussion and Special Guest, award-winning Belly Dancer, Nandini Santillian.

Latcho & Andrea: The Blond Gypsies transport their audiences musically to a real gypsy fiesta on the beach in Southern Spain. You’ll surrender to the sights and sounds of authentic gypsy rumba flamenco and the stories they share. This is the world where Latcho & Andrea first became known as the “Blond Gypsies”, playing side by side with members of the internationally famous Gipsy Kings family. Their next performance is March 28 at 7:00. They will continue their performances on Tuesdays at 8:00 through April 25. Due to their popularity, early reservations are recommended.

Luna Rumba’s DUENDE is a unique blend of Celtic, rumba, and flamenco with a fiery twist. They combine music with technology and the results are mesmerizing. DUENDE plays on Fridays at 7:00 through March 31. And from Broadway’s Godspell, vocalist Eric Krop, accompanied by the talented MAC award-winning Nate Buccieri on piano, are currently playing through March 25.



Both are incredibly gifted musicians and their talent and chemistry on stage makes for a fun and entertaining evening.

Singer-songwriter Stolie plays in the piano bar on Mondays starting at 5:00. Pianist Jean-Guy Comeau (Jay-Gee) and singer/guitarist Gabriel Reyes also play on select dates. NYC’s Michael McAssey presents catchy cabaret tunes and sing-alongs Tues.- Sat. at 8:00 & 10:00. BINGO with Pearl will be held on March 25 with proceeds benefiting local youth organizations.



And Incanto is now serving breakfast and lunch on their beautiful riverside terrace Tues.- Sun. 9:00 – 2:00, with live relaxing piano music by Salvatore, the ‘Mexican Liberace’. Their dinner service begins at 4:00 daily. Reservations are recommended.

Tickets and more information are available online for all upcoming shows at Incanto’s website www.IncantoVallarta.com.

Box Office opens at 10:00 AM daily. Incanto is located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale).

Phone them at 322 223 9756 for reservations.