Will The Real Joe Passion Please Step Forward Amazing Tribute Artist Performs This week

Paying a convincing tribute to recording stars as diverse as Jerry Lee Lewis, John Lennon, Dion, Bobby Darin, Barry Manilow and Tony Bennett is no easy task. But for Toronto based actor, singer, musician and composer Joe Passion it looks easy. This week, patrons of The Luna Lounge in Bucerias and El Rio BBQ in Paso Ancho will get to see Jerry Lee and John Lennon, two of Joe’s favourites.

Joe Passion has long been recognized in Canada, the USA and Europe as a brilliant entertainer who has paid his dues many times over. And satisfied talent buyers from Amsterdam to Branson will tell you that, “no matter who Joe is performing as, he always puts on a Helluva show!”

As a boy, he taught himself to play guitar and piano. But hearing “Great Balls Of Fire” by Jerry Lee Lewis was, in Joe Passion’s words, “a life-changing experience”. The piano became his favourite instrument and he soon built a reputation as an entertainer who could fill a room and leave a crowd yelling for more.

Joe’s flamboyant piano and guitar playing owes as much to his love of acting as it does to his love of rock’n’roll music. Like good stage plays, his shows are designed to get people laughing, clapping and singing along. And they always accomplish that and more.

When Joe performs as Jerry Lee Lewis, there’s always a “whole lotta shakin’ goin’ on” and when he appears as John Lennon, there’s no need to “imagine” the hits of the late Beatle, Joe plays all the favourites.

More information about Joe Passion’s shows in the area is available on the venue websites and here in The Vallarta Tribune.

