Why Fitness Matters!

I’d like to first off introduce myself, my name is Katy Saunders, I’m a certified personal trainer. My journey to become healthy and fit has been nothing less than an amazing life changing journey. When I began working in the industry more than 12 years ago, it was a clear career choice, and I’ve never looked back. The benefits I derived from a fit lifestyle are beyond what I ever imagined, I was not always this fit. I want to share with you that it is never too late to begin living a life of health, infinite happiness and well-being; just commi t to starting.

As a trainer, I often get asked, what is the best exercise for me? It all depends on your goals. Are you trying to lose weight? Tighten and tone? Improve balance and flexibility? What are the benefits of regular exercise? Lots of people share with me that they find it difficult to stick to a regular exercise routine. They commit for a while and then life gets in the way with family and work obligations, but often I find that boredom is the real culprit. A lack of motivation, not because we’re lazy but because we’re not sure what to do. Exercise gets to be routine, and we need to change things up!

A trainer’s role is to mitigate boredom with exercise, while keeping you accountable for when you say to yourself, “I’ll just go tomorrow,” to discover that tomorrow turns into next week and you haven’t started. A trainer motivates you, keeping you in a peak state and makes things more exciting, your “workout buddy”, the person who, when you think you can’t get through one more rep, is there smiling, reminding you, that you’re finally looking after you!

Good Intentions

We often have the intention to get ‘things’ done, when we actually make the time. If we know that exercise can have a better effect on our body’s energy levels, overall health, happiness and create more meaningful relationships for us with others, then the only thing we need, is to start one thing that will instantly enriches our lives.

“Myth” Buster

If I do sit-ups can I get rid of my belly? So you want to lose belly fat? Exercise is great for burning calories. Anyone can lose belly fat by increasing their caloric output. Contrary to a “myth” that training your abs reduces abdominal fat, to lose weight in any area, one needs perform cardiovascular and HIIT (High Intensity Interval) training. Weight loss occurs proportionately, throughout the body as a whole, the key to keeping it off though is through building muscle which burns calories, even at rest. Start training your muscles, and watch the fat disappear.

Cardiovascular Benefits

Regardless of your age, body type and genetic make-up, getting into shape has tremendous benefits for fighting heart disease. It reduces your chances of high cholesterol, heart-attacks, and type II diabetes. Yes that’s right, survival for anyone who has suffered heart disease, or at risk of developing it, can be significantly reduced by following a regular exercise routine.

Stress Reduction

Another great benefit of exercise is stress reduction. In the endocrine system, neurotransmitters release endorphins from the brain, creating feel-good effects on the mind and body while increasing focus, optimism, and relaxation.

No More Excuses

Now that I’ve covered the three of the top reasons to get fit, where can you start? Vallarta offers a perfect environment with miles of beaches, gyms, studios, outdoor group fitness classes and activities to chose from. All of the above are great choices but the decision is up to you. If you want to join a cycling group, a yoga class or hire a personal trainer to start building muscle, you’re off to the right start!

I offer free consultations; send me a message to book yours today. Contact me by email at: tksaund@gmail.com I’m glad to answer any question you have and I’m always listening. Stay happy, stay healthy, stay fit!