WHAT’S NEXT?

Maybe this is the year you’ll take the plunge and buy a condo or home here in the Banderas Bay area. Whether you plan to live here fulltime or part-time you may be wondering what happens after you are handed the keys.

Well, the first thing you should do is get yourself a briefcase or large pouch. You see, for the next few months, you will need to carry around reams of paper and documents in order to satisfy various officials and entities that you are who you say you are. Mexicans are big on paperwork and verification. Just how big, is something you will soon learn.

Depending on how much time you plan to spend in Mexico, it might make sense to apply for Residency status. Those pesky FMT’s (tourist cards) are only good for 180 days. Sure you can leave and return the following day to receive a new one, but if you have no compelling reason to leave, why do so?

Assuming you wish to become a Resident and have applied at the Mexican Consulate in your home country, you will need to visit the Immigration office a couple of times in order to complete the process. You can pay someone to assist you with this but we chose to do it ourselves and it wasn’t that difficult. All you need is your pouch of documents, some passport sized photos and an enormous amount of patience. We all know that patience is a virtue, but here in Mexico it is an absolute requisite for maintaining your sanity.

If you no longer maintain a residence in your home country, you may need to get a Jalisco drivers license. This is not as hard as it seems. Don’t forget to bring that briefcase and your proof of residency. The official who served us discovered an error in my Residency card which sent me back to Immigration. Multiple times in fact, but that’s another story. When we took the written test, there were only ten questions (in the past there had been twenty). These are drawn from a pool of one hundred questions which you can find online. Of course they are in Spanish but translations are available online and you can bring a translator with you or ask a friend to help. As for a driving test, we didn’t need to take one, but some people do. As with many things here, it depends on who is on duty on any given day.

If you’ve bought a condo, your water and gas are most likely included in the HOA fees. Sometimes maid service is included too. If not, you will have to find your own. You will also need to set up electric and internet services. CFE provides the former. Take your briefcase and set up the account. If you think you can second guess what documents they want, believe me, the one thing you leave behind will be the one thing they ask for. We get our internet from Telmex and they require you to have a land line phone. Even for both services, it is incredibly cheap: roughly $20 USD per month at today’s exchange rate, with really good speeds in most neighborhoods. As of 2015, you can use your Telmex landline to make international calls for free.

Owning a home vs. a condo may mean hiring a gardener, a maid and maybe a cook or handyman. This takes you into the complex world of Mexican employment. In that case, you might want to consult a lawyer and probably hire an accountant. Relying on the advice of well-meaning friends could land you in a labor dispute or lawsuit.

It really isn’t as ominous as it sounds. A lot of the things you will need to do aren’t much different than the things you’d do if you moved to a new area your home country. If you find yourself in a situation where Spanglish doesn’t get your point across, talking louder and getting irritated won’t help the situation. Put on your biggest smile, try some hand gestures, and be patient. Oh yes, don’t forget to take your briefcase.

