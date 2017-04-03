What’s Happening at The University of Guadalajara / Coastal University Campus, in Puerto Vallarta?

The 17th International Film Festival is now history!

But before we can start planning for next year we must say ‘Thank You’ to all the people who helped make it the biggest and best ever.



First: to Rector Dr. Marco Antonio Cortes, thank you for your leadership and guidance, we could not have done it without you. Also to Natalia Balzaretti, and Guadalupe Maria Gomez Basulto: two thumbs up!

To all our great Sponsors, The ST. Regis Resort and Spa, Toyota of Puerto Vallarta, Velas Vallarta Resort, RiverCafe, El Barracuda, El Solar, The Jazz Foundation, Oscar’s Restaurant, and IMCINE.

We need to also thank all the different venues and the people who work at them who allowed us to show the movies at their locations. La Isla Shopping Village, Los Mangos Library, The Paradise Village Centro Empresarial, Villa Mercedes, Lazaro Cardenas Park, Los Arcos and The Lighthouse on the Malecon, and Los Sauces Park.

And of course all the crew and staff who work for the University of Guadalajara / CUC’s different locations.

I need to add special Thank You to the panelists who participated in the question and answer segment that was held just after each movie in the new Transborder Film Section. Dr. Ismael Ortiz Barba, Eleanor Hawthorn,

Joe Harrington (the movie guy), Dra. Olga Put, Dra.Luz Herrera Zamudio, Dra. Brenda Zazueta, Lcc. Arturo Moreno, Lic. Jezabel Ivana Casella, Lic. Adriana Garcia, Lic Luis Dominguez, Francisco Ojeda, Mtra. Mónica E. de la Cruz, Rebeca de Santiago, and Dra. Cecilia S. Shibya

And a very special Thank You to Erandy Mariel Cruz Castelo, who, without all her help and hard work we could have never made this Section the success that it was.

Last but not least, to all the Actors, Directors, Producers, Editors, and all the others who work in the film industry who helped us make The FICPV # 17 possible.

“We Love What You Do”

Next years guest of honour is the Catalonia Region of Spain

“I know, I know. We are your chosen people. But once in a while can’t you choose someone else?” – Topol, Fiddler on the Roof

‘Til we meet again, Michael

