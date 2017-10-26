What’s happening at the University of Guadalajara / Coastal University Campus in Puerto Vallarta?

On Sunday October 29 at 8 am the UdG CUC will host the Black Lions 2K, 5K and 10K races. For more info go to the UdG CUC web site at cuc.udg.mx or email carreraleonesnegros@cuc.udg.mx In order to help everyone sign up for the run, student representatives will be setting up a booth at the Galerias Vallarta Mall on Friday the 27th from 4 until 8 pm.

After the race from 9 am to 1 pm the UdG CUC Social Service Extension will hold a Community Service Brigade. This is a once a month university program held in a different community in the Puerto Vallarta area. The University will offer health care, legal advice, self-construction of public housing, psychological health, nutritional, financial, legal, accounting services, and physical fitness.

The Brigades help disadvantaged communities in the region; teachers, social service providers and students of UdG CUCosta will be there to help. The program’s goal is a commitment to social equity and improving the living conditions of the socially disadvantaged by offering basic services to those in need. For more information, please contact: Mtra. Maria Guadalupe Gomez Basulto (322) 226-2263 Ext 66263

Remember we have free movies every Wednesday and Friday at 1 pm in the main (air conditioned) auditorium. On Friday Oct. 27 we will be showing Dracula by Bram Stoker which was released in 1992 and is directed by Francis Ford Coppola and stars Gary Oldman and Winona Ryder.

In 1890 the young lawyer Jonathan Harker travels to a lost castle of Transylvania, where he meets Count Dracula, who in 1462 lost his love Elisabeta. The count, fascinated by a photograph of Mina Murray, Harker’s girlfriend, who reminds her of Elisabeta, travels to London “Crossing oceans of time” to meet her. Already in England, he will try to conquer and seduce Lucy, Mina’s best friend. If you like old movies this is a must see. Two thumbs up! And on Wednesday, November 1 we will show a 2016 concert of musician Fernando Delgadillo. Remember all films are free and open to the public.

Free Spanish Classes

The UdG CUC will start free Spanish classes on November 6

Intermediate level will be on Mondays from 11 am until 12.30

Basic level will be on Thursday 11 am until 12.30

For more info, contact Dra. Cecilia Shibya Ph.D. at ceciliasshibya@hotmail.com or Eleanor Hawthorn at eleanorehawthorn@gmail.com

Peter Gray Museum Free to the Public

Please remember that the University “Peter Gray” art museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm. It is always free and open to the public. This Saturday we begin a new exposition at 11 am called Link @tumente

We encourage you to look at the UDG CUC web site each week to get the latest news about all the events taking place. www.cuc.udg.mx

Radio Show in English

Be sure to tune in to the Good Morning Wake Up Show every Saturday morning from 9 am to 11 am. 104.3 FM or on the web at udgtv.com/radio-puerto-vallarta/en-vivo

“Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago”

