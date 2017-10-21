What’s happening at the University of Guadalajara / Coastal University Campus in Puerto Vallarta?

On Sunday October 29th at 8 am the UdG CUC will host the Black Lions Race. There will be a 2 km, 5 km and 10 km race.

For more info visit www.cuc.udg.mx or email carreraleonesnegros@cuc.udg.mx

In order to help everyone sign up for the run, student representatives will be setting up a booth on the following dates at the following locations:

Friday 20 at Marina Puerto Vallarta from 4 to 8 pm

Friday 27 at Galleria Vallarta Mall from 4 to 8 pm

FREE MOVIES

Remember, we have free movies every Wednesday and Friday at 1 pm in the main (air conditioned) auditorium.

On Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 1 pm we will have a music concert film starring Demi Lovato

On Friday Oct. 27 we will be showing Bram Stokers Dracula, released in 1992 directed by Francis Ford Coppola and starring Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder.

In the year 1890, the young lawyer Jonathan Harker travels to a lost castle of Transylvania, where he meets Count Dracula, who in 1462 lost his love Elisabeta. The count, fascinated by a photograph of Mina Murray, Harker’s girlfriend, who reminds her of Elisabeta, travels to London “Crossing oceans of time” to meet her. Already in England, he will try to conquer and seduce Lucy, Mina’s best friend.

If you like old movies this is a must see. Two thumbs up.

Remember all films are free and open to the public.

Saturday October 21 at 1 pm we are proud to presents *Mutare.* A modern dance program. Also free and open to the public.

Please remember that the University “Peter Gray” art museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm. It is all ways free and open to the public. On Saturday Oct. 28 the art museum opens new expo – “it will blow your mind”.

This Saturday we will host another “SCIENCE SATURDAY”

It is free and we invite everyone who want to learn all about bugs and how the effect our daily life. It will be held in the main Auditorium at 10 am.

We encourage you to look at the UDG CUC website each week to get the latest news about all the events taking place. www.cuc.udg.mx

And be sure to tune in to The Good Morning Wake Up Show every Saturday morning at 9 am at 104.3 FM or on the web at

http://udgtv.com/radio-puerto-vallarta/en-vivo

