What’s happening at the University of Guadalajara / Coastal University Campus in Puerto Vallarta?

On Sunday, October 29 at 8 am the UdG CUC will host the Black Lions Race. There will be a 2K, 5K and 10K race. For more information go to the UdG CUC web site at www.cuc.udg.mx In order to help everyone sign up for the run, student representatives will be setting up a booth on the following dates at the following locations:

Friday, October 13 at Lázaro Cárdenas Plaza

Friday, October 20 at Marina Puerto Vallarta

Friday, October 27 at Galleria Vallarta Mall

Remember we screen movies every Wednesday and Friday at 1:00 pm in the main (air conditioned) auditorium. All films are free admission and open to the public. On Friday Oct. 13 we will be showing Dracula by Bram Stoker. Released in 1992 Directed by Francis Ford Coppola and starring Gary Oldman and Winona Ryder.

In the year 1890, the young lawyer Jonathan Harker travels to a lost castle of Transylvania, where he meets Count Dracula, who in 1462 lost his love Elisabeta. The count, fascinated by a photograph of Mina Murray, Harker’s girlfriend, who reminds her of Elisabeta, travels to London “Crossing oceans of time” to meet her. Already in England, he will try to conquer and seduce Lucy, Mina’s best friend. If you like old movies this is a must see. Two thumbs up.

On Wednesday, October 18, we are showing a musical documentary about U2. This world famous Irish rock band has performed in Mexico five times. First in 1992 on the ZooTv Tour in the Palacio de los Deportes. Next in 1997 on the PopMart Tour in the Sol forum. In 2006 The Vertigo Tour was in the Azteca Stadium. In 2011, the 360 Tour was again in the Azteca Stadium. And this year the Joshua Tree Tour was in the Sol forum. If you miss any of those concerts you can see them again, on the 18th at 1:00 pm.

On Saturday October 21 at 1:00 pm we are proud to presents Mutare, a modern dance program.

The University’s “Peter Gray” art museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm. It is all ways free and open to the public.

We encourage you to look at the UDG CUC web site each week to get the latest news about all the events taking place. And be sure to tune in to The Good Morning Wake Up Show every Saturday morning at 9:00 am at 104.3 FM or on the web at udgtv.com/radio-puerto-vallarta/en-vivo

Final thoughts:

“Our prime purpose in life is to help others. And if you can’t help them, at least don’t hurt them”.

Related