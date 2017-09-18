What’s happening at The University of Guadalajara / Coastal University Campus in Puerto Vallarta!

The student community joins efforts in food collection

On the morning of Wednesday, September 6, a group of students, with the support of the teachers from the University, carried out a campaign to collect food to support those families who have been hit by recent heavy rains and floods.

Hurricane season is in full swing, so the entire community is invited to keep an eye on the news and be prepared for possible weather phenomena. Please help those in need.

Bachelor of Medicine obtains national accreditation of quality

The Bachelor of Medicine degree program was accredited by the Consejo Mexicano para la Acreditación de la Educación Médica (COMAEM) for the period 2017-2022. This is a public recognition granted by the Council to medical programs that meet the criteria, indicators and parameters of quality established by the COMAEM. The CUCosta Doctor’s Degree was placed as the second best evaluated in the whole UdeG network, only behind the University Center of Health Sciences (CUCS.

The Rector of CUCosta, Dr. Marco Antonio Cortés Guardado, celebrated the results obtained during the four phases of the accreditation process and emphasized the institutional commitment to quality and excellence in undergraduate educational programs. Ten years after its creation, in February 2007, the bachelor’s degree in Medicine also has the accreditation of the Mexican Association of Faculties and Schools of Medicine, A.C. (AMFEM) and the international quality certification Generation of Resources for Accreditation in Nations of the Americas (GRANA).

FREE MOVIES

Every Wednesday and Friday at 1 pm in the main auditorium the university screens full-length films. This Friday, September 15 we will be showing “Who dies today?” A 2006 Australian film by Director Murali K. Thalluri and starring Teresa Palmer and Frank Sweet.

And on Wednesday, September 20 come by to watch a 2003 concert film staring Elton John.

All the films are in the air-conditioned main auditorium and are free and open to the public.

Please Remember:

Junk is something you’ve kept for years and throw away three weeks before you need it.

