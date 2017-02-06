What’s Happening at Puerto Vallarta’s University of Guadalajara – Coastal University Campus?

The Oscars are almost here and if you have not seen some of the films you can do so over the next few weeks. Friday February 3 you can see ‘Florence Foster Jenkins’ starring Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant and on Friday February 10 ‘Hail, Caesar’. Directed by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen staring Josh Brolin and George Clooney. On February 17 you can watch ‘Hell or High Water’ by Director David Mackenzie starring Jeff Bridges and Chris Pine. And don’t forget the music concert movies screened every Wednesday at 1:00pm. February 8 features Diego el Cigala, on February 15 Muse, and on February 22, Led Zeppelin.

All movies are free and open to the public.



Community Service Brigade

Dear Community of Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit:

The University Center of the Coast has the honor to invite you to the inaugural formal ceremony of “Brigades University CUCosta” ceremony attended by municipal and university authorities.

The ceremony is Saturday, February 11 at 9:00 am in the Main Plaza de Tomatlan, Jalisco.

Brigades University is a university program that will be held once a month in a different community in the Puerto Vallarta area. The University will offer health care, legal advice, self-construction of public housing, psychological health, nutritional, financial and accounting services, and physical fitness.

The Brigades will help disadvantaged communities in the region; University teachers, social service providers and students of UdG CUCosta will be there to help. The program’s goal is a commitment to social equity and improving the living condi-tions of the socially disadvantaged, by offe-ring basic services to those in need.

The program seeks to create a greater social awareness among students of the University Center of the Coast of the University of Guadalajara. For more information, please contact: Mtra. Maria Guadalupe Gomez Basulto (322) 226-2263 Ext 66263



Free Classes For Seniors

Enrolment for the 2017 SUAM classes is now open and classes begin soon. The University of Guadalajara, Coastal Campus (SUAM PROGRAM) was created in 2012 with the main objective to integrate and educate senior citizens in the region. It was designed to offer academic, intellectual, recreational and artistic courses and the opportunity for social interaction for people over the age of 60.

SUAM offers to meet the particular needs of the individual users and offers courses and workshops in a variety of different and interesting areas, such as Art and Culture, Computing and Languages, Humanities, Health and Psychology.

SUAM courses and workshops are generally about 20 hour’s duration and are spread over two and a half months.

Students can spend 2 – 4 hours each week depending on their objectives and the contents of the course.

Schedule: 9am to 2 pm Monday to Friday, and 9 am to 1 pm Saturday.For more information contact the SUAM Program at (322) 226 2200 ext. 66290 or 66304 suam@cuc.udg.mx

Remember – The early bird gets the worm, but the second mouse gets the cheese!