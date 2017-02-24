What’s Happening at the Boutique Theatre: Last chance to catch Connie Francis tribute

Blues legend Tim Williams is returning to Puerto Vallarta with his one-man storytelling and music show, which you can’t see anywhere else but the Boutique. The Canadian guitarist and singer will give two performances, Feb. 28 and March 14.







A newly formed professional vocal octet, the Vallarta Vocalista Ensemble, is performing at the Boutique, through Feb. 23, 24 and 25. “The Rhythms of Life” is the show’s theme. The singers are all Vallarta residents: Suzanne Kirkpatrick, Kathy Overly, Jean-Guy Comeau, Steve Fulmer, Judy Radke, Carl Timothy, Sharon Baughman-White, and David White (left to right).

Here is an unsolicited review: “I snuck into the dress rehearsal of the Vallarta Vocalista Ensemble this morning, and the world has to know something remarkable is about to happen in PV. This new vocal ensemble is eight professional, local singers, who have put together what we haven’t seen in decades here—a vocal ensemble that is truly professional quality, truly listenable concert. The theme is an open motif that allows them to cover a lot of musical ground … so professional, I thought I’d died and gone to Manhattan.”

“Where The Boys Are: A Tribute to Connie Francis” has one more show. Mikki Prost brings back her standing-ovation tribute show at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. Dinner is available at 6:30 p.m. Here’s what reviewer Gary Beck had to say about the show: “Mikki wrapped us around her musical finger, and we grew in awe … Mikki not only sang tremendously, as if she was indeed Miss Francis, she narrated the story of her beginnings, and the paths she took along the way … to the top of female singers.”

“The Best of Broadway” is a musical review, starring Puerto Vallarta performers, directed by Ralph Hyman. It performs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, March 2-18.

Vllarta’s popular five-piece band Time 2 Play continues its Open Mic Night series the last Wednesday of each month, Feb. 22. Admission is just 50 pesos.

On Monday, March 13, “SYNG!”, the Banderas Bay mixed voice chorus, presents “Feel The Love,” a “joyous boutique of choral favorites,” as a fundraiser for The Boutique Theatre.

On Mondays, enjoy Fast Eddie’s Karaoke Party at Nacho Daddy, with your hosts Fast Eddie, and Catherine Beeghly. No singing skill or experience is required. Lots of opportunities for dancing are provided, all free of charge. Join your friends for surprise games, or pick up an inflatable instrument to join the “Rubber Band” of air musicians.

The Boutique Dinner Theatre offers exciting evenings of dinner-and-a-show options. The theatre is located upstairs at Nacho Daddy, 287 Basilio Badillo. Delicious three-course dinners are served at 5 p.m., with the shows at 6 p.m. For information call 322-728-6878.