What’s happening at the University of Guadalajara / Coastal University Campus, in Puerto Vallarta!

The New Gourmet School is well on its way to being completed. All of the classrooms are done and two of the five kitchens are finished. Executive Chef Luis del Sordo is very happy with the process and is sure it will be completed in time for classes to begin in January.

Great Sculptural Workshop

From the 13th to the 25th of November, CUCosta will host the “great sculptural workshop” of Puerto Vallarta. UdG CUC in conjunction with a private initiative and the H. Ayuntamiento of Puerto Valla RTA, “International Forum of Sculptors Puerto Vallarta 2017”, to be based on the university campus.

The Rector of CUCosta, Dr. Marco Antonio Cortés says that the forum arises with the purpose of enriching the artistic urban heritage of Puerto Vallarta and provides the city with monumental work that strengthens the social and civic fabric of the city, while providing its inhabitants with new sources of collective pride and identification.

With this forum, we want to open a permanent space for the realization of large format sculptural work and to promote innovative exhibition spaces. Eleven internationally renowned artists from Germany, Egypt, Spain, Greece, Holland, Hungary, Iran, Mexico, Peru, Taiwan and Turkey, will arrive in Puerto Vallarta to create and conclude, in just two weeks, this major sculptural project.

Once completed, seven monumental sculptures will be donated, thanks to the sponsorship from Tafer Resorts The Villa Group, and Don Fernando González Corona.

Spanish Classes in basic and intermediate levels start November 6. Free of charge. All classes are held at the Ixtapa campus. Classes are Monday and Thursday from 11-12:30pm. Contact elanorhawthorn@gmail.com.

Free Movies are screened every Wednesday and Friday at 1:00 pm in the main auditorium.

This Friday Nov. 3, we will be showing the final Day of the Dead themed movies – The Vampire Coffin.

On November 8, we will screen a concert film starring Elton John.

RADIO SHOW IN ENGLISH

Be sure to tune in to The Good Morning Wake Up Show every Saturday morning from 9 am to 11. 104.3 FM or on the web at udgtv.com/radio-puerto-vallarta/en-vivo

