The year begins with the Vallarta Cup Race Series and the Nuevo Vallarta Art Festival, the Patron Saint Festivities for Our Lady of Peace in La Cruz and Bucerías and the International Migratory Bird Festival in San Blas.

The year is still not over and the Groups and Events desk at the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is already working on what’s coming up for 2017 and lending their support to the first events of the year.

“As a tourism destination we are known for hosting dozens of events throughout the year, and that’s exactly how we’re ending 2016 and kicking off 2017,” said Marc Murphy, Managing Director of the Riviera Nayarit CVB.

Vallarta Cup Race Series (January 7, 14, 21 and 28)

About 20 sailboats will participate in this series of races, which not only serve as competition but also inspire moments of camaraderie among the assistants thanks to the traditional Saturday theme parties held after every race at the Vallarta Yacht Club in Nuevo Vallarta. vallartayachtclub.org/

Art Festival (January 7, 14, 21 and 28)

The festival starts in January and continues through the high season, presenting artwork to strengthen cultural tourism in the Riviera Nayarit. Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. different artists will gather at the Marina Nuevo Vallarta for an exhibition of paintings and sculpture.

2° Boom Beach Festival (January 14 and 15)

It’s all about fun during this Stand Up Paddle (SUP) and surfing competition in Lo de Marcos, held to promote sports and environmental awareness. This is a great excuse to go camping for a weekend and try out your balance on a board.

facebook.com/boombeachfestival/

Our Lady of Peace Patron Saint Festivities (January 16 – 24)

In order to celebrate their patron saint, local citizens head out on a maritime pilgrimage on their gaily-festooned boats from La Cruz de Huanacaxtle to Bucerías.

XIII San Blas International Migratory Bird Festival (January 29 – February 5)

San Blas is undoubtedly one of the top migratory and endemic bird watching areas on the continent. Several artistic and cultural activities revolving around the birds will be held during the festival, as well as tours along the traditional observation routes.

facebook.com/fiamsanblas