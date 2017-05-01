It is very often that someone will say to me “I am pre-diabetic”. When I ask them how they know that, have they been to a doctor, more often than not, they say “well, not really. I Googled it.” Egads. There is that Dr. Google again!

We are so fortuitous to now have an endocrinologist that I can run to with questions! Dr. Roberto Gutierrez has now been in the area a little over a year and has become one of our most popular physicians! So, I asked Dr. Gutierrez a few questions:

What is pre-diabetes? Although diabetes can appear without warning, most people go through a stage of pre-diabetes or “impaired glucose tolerance” prior to developing overt diabetes. The good news is that people with pre-diabetes can reduce the likelihood of developing diabetes with an initiation of a low-carbohydrate diet and increasing physical activity.

If someone is diagnosed with pre-diabetes, will they for sure eventually have diabetes? No, the pre-diabetes increases the risk of developing overt diabetes and around 10% of the patients will become diabetic in the following year of the diagnosis if they don’t start treatment. This increase and the risk of converting to diabetes is approximately 50% in the next five years. Some other factors also increase the risk, such as being overweight, family history of diabetes, some medications such as steroids, growth hormones, abuse and/or some anti-psychotic medications.

How can this be prevented? The cornerstone of the prevention and treatment is having a healthy life. This means exercising at least 50 minutes, 3 times per week (aerobic exercise), reduce the consumption of alcohol and a diet with low intake of carbs.

If you would like an appointment with Dr. Gutierrez just send us an email. Also, please note that we have a Licensed Diabetic Educator/Nutritionist, Nathalie who is multi-lingual. Another great option for folks!

