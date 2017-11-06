Welcome to MOVEMBER! What is that you ask? Movember represents the entire month of November being focused on men’s health, specifically prostate and testicular cancer. I guess you could say after October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month we are going from boobs to balls!

Movember (a word of the Australian-English diminutive for moustache, “mo”, and “November”) is an annual international event involving the growing of moustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

In reality, it is a foundation that raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier, and longer lives. This year we will not be doing any fundraising but we will have a month filled with activities for all of our guys and the women who love them! We hope that you will participate in these activities.

Here is a brief outline:

November 6, 2017, 9:00 am at Hospital San Javier Marina: Dr. Carlos Garcia will speak on “What’s New in Prostate Cancer Treatment”. Dr. Carlos travels the world, both teaching and learning the very latest of techniques.

November 13, 2017 – 4pm to 7pm – Open House at UroVallarta (Francisco Villa #1389) We invite you stop by, have a glass of wine, nosh a bit and learn all about the state of the art equipment and facilities of our favorite urology group. Photos, prizes and a lot of important information will be available.

November 21, 2017, 9:00 am at Vallarta Medical Center: Dr. Habid Becerra will speak on “Testicular Cancer”. Men under 45 years this is so very important for you.

November 27, 2017, 9:00 am at Hospital San Javier Marina: Dra. Cinthia Becerra will speak on “Andropause.” This is collection of symptoms, including fatigue and a decrease in libido, experienced by some middle-aged men and attributed to a gradual decline in testosterone levels. Find out the various solutions for this malady. No, you do not have to live with this.

There is no charge for any of the above programs.

In addition to the above programs, we will have special packages for PSA studies, ultrasounds and consults. For further details, please send an email to me.

Another significant program that we now have available is the “I have fallen and I can’t get up” emergency button/program (called Safecare).

Especially important for those that live alone, with the press of a button you will be immediately connected with a bilingual emergency room physician who will know where you are! Your personal medical data from medications to medical history will be known by the receiving physician and help will be on the way! All information is programmed into the system. This can provide the security that is so important for someone who lives alone, knowing that if you have an emergency, you can contact someone immediately, no matter the time of day or night. For further details, please contact me.

The season has begun! You can feel the energy in the area and you can see the tremendous increase in people on the street. We are here for all of your healthcare needs and we are ready for you, no matter what your needs might be.

Here’s to a stupendous week!