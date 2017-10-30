Welcome Back!

It has been a very rewarding October! There have been numerous events promoting Breast Cancer Awareness in a wide variety of locations in both the public and private sectors of local health providers. And that is the key – awareness which brings early detection!

Our Pink Cocktail at the beginning of the month to our wrap-up Pink Brunch last Sunday with an ice cream social in between were very well attended. Now this awareness must continue year-round, not just in October! Encourage those you know and care about to do monthly self-breast exams.

Perhaps you know someone who cannot afford a mammogram; think about assisting them if they have no means. Feel free to contact me as we are happy to do what we can. Our Mammogram Clinics are every month and of course one can most definitely have a mammogram outside of our clinics!

I cannot thank Michael Bouffard and his crew from Bravos Restaurant for the stunning food they provided for our Pink Brunch on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Diagnostic Integral Vallarta. Amazing does not begin to describe Michael. His talent, his extra special touch and his big heart are colossal. If you haven’t enjoyed a dinner at Bravo’s yet, definitely put it on your to-do list!

Our “End of Life Decisions in Banderas Bay” panel attendance was filled to capacity as it is every year. Many ask why we do not do this “mid-high season”. It is because this is geared (mostly) for people who live here year round. A few of the points that were made:

1) You most likely do not need a Mexican will.

2) The cost for cremation (at Funeraria Celis) is $1,050USD.

3) Yes, you can take a loved one’s ashes on a plane.

4) Yes, a body can be sent “home” and the funeral home here makes the arrangements with a receiving mortuary. The body must be transported now to Guadalajara and flown to only specific airports due to security issues.

5) A living will is not a legal document here in our area. But that does not mean with a terminal or “hopeless” situation the patient or family’s wishes will not be honored. Of course, we covered many more topics and questions. I will do a re-cap of everything covered sometime in the next couple of months.

Vaccines are a very personal decision! For those that want a flu vaccine, they are available for free at the Salud (Health Department). Everyone should know (if they don’t) where their local Salud is, and if you don’t you are welcome to contact me. We do have the Dengue vaccine, the Pneumonia vaccine and the Shingles vaccine available. For details, please contact me. And before someone sends me an email ripping me apart for writing this, I am just giving the information.

November is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and just wait until you see what we have planned for all of the men! Weekly speakers programs, special clinics, an open house at UroVallarta among other items! Every article in November will be focused on an aspect of prostate and testicular cancer.

If you have returned for the winter months, we welcome you back! We hope you have done your homework, have an plan in case of emergency, and have your travelers insurance in place. Then you can relax and enjoy the whirlwind of “high season” here in Puerto Vallarta! Animo!

Have a smashing week!