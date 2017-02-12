This Week’s Featured Property

Panoramic views in this custom built home 2 BED, 2 BATH, 2,150 sq. ft $297,000usd

This home was lovingly built by the current owner. Professionally designed and decorated, this one-of-a-kind home spared no expense with the results being a blend of richness, comfort and style. From floor to ceiling hardwood bookshelves, working fireplace, brick arches and red paver flooring, this home is a shining example of Mexican style done right.

Panoramic views of the downtown and bay make sunsets a special time from any of these areas with an amazing expanse across the front. This boutique building has only three units and dues are less than $100 USD/ month. Invest in the quality you deserve. www.boardwalkrealtypv.com/properties/bonita-vista-ph3/