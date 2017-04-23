This Week’s Featured Property

This absolutely stunning beachfront corner unit overlooks the golden sands and crystal blue waters of Vallarta’s famed south shore. The open floor plan features a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, custom hardwood cabinets and bar seating.





The elegant and tasteful living room and gorgeous indoor dining open to the beautiful covered outdoor terrace overlooking the beach, bay and town! The spacious bedrooms are havens of restful relaxation that take full advantage of the stunning views and include private bathrooms and separate air conditioning zones.

Other features of this beautiful beachfront home include: remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, new plumbing, wiring, “mini-split” air conditioning, private laundry room, storage locker and wood beamed ceilings

boardwalkrealtypv.com/properties/solamar-62/

Overlooking Vallarta’s South Shore

SOLAMAR 62

2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1,403 sq. Ft. Asking $329,500usd