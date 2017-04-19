This Week’s Featured Property

Affordable Turn-key View Condo

Amazing views! This beautifully remodeled colonial-style penthouse features panoramic bay and town views in a highly sought after downtown complex. With vaulted ceilings, beautiful covered terrace; perfect for morning coffee or afternoon sunsets, this home shines.

The refurbished kitchen features granite counter-tops, stainless appliances and solid wood cabinetry. The spacious master bedroom opens to the outdoor terrace. The secure and gated complex features 24 hr. security, parking, on-site administration, beautiful pool, fountains and mature tropical gardens.

Sold fully furnished and turn-key, this is a great opportunity to own an affordable place in the sun just a couple of blocks to the Malecon beach and shops!

boardwalkrealtypv.com/properties/puesta-del-sol-343/