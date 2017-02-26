This week’s featured property

This absolutely stunning two-level Penthouse showcases four fabulous terraces overlooking panoramic 360 degree views of the marina boardwalk, yachts, beach and beyond.

Upstairs is an incredible entertainment area with outdoor terrace and jetted tub and massive indoor space to entertain friends and family; plus a guest bedroom/nannie’s quarters or home office.

Other features include: zoned air conditioning, I-pod dock, built in speakers, private laundry, two secured parking spaces and storage locker. The complex features two jaw-dropping swimming pools surrounded by tropical palms, mezzanine with restaurant, day beds and jetted tubs.

An on-site concierge, incredible gym, spa and indoor bar and entertainment área.

Fully furnished. this home is a “Must-See”

Modern penthouse in Marina

NIMA BAY K1-PH

3 bed, 3 bath, 2,872 Sq. Ft. $499,000usd

boardwalkrealtypv.com/properties/nima-bay-ph1k/