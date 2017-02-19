This Week’s Featured Property

Turnkey villa with ocean and city views

Villa Amorita

5 bed 5.5 bath 6,420 sf

This landmark estate nestled in a hillside downtown Puerto Vallarta features absolutely amazing “postcard” views of the church, town and bay. Perfectly located on a charming cobblestone street, this enchanting home is a tranquil oasis within walking distance of all the great downtown attractions.

The spacious and open living and dining space are fronted by a stunning cobalt blue swimming pool. Upstairs is a truly spectacular rooftop bar with panoramic 360 degree views. This charming elegant home features a fusion of Mexican, Moroccan and Asian style and architecture and is sold completely furnished and turnkey.

A great investment; this home would make a perfect upscale B&B, charming boutique hotel or great private compound for a large family.

$949,000usd

www.boardwalkrealtypv.com/properties/villa-amorita-iconic-vallarta-villa