This week at the Marsol Friday Market

One of the most exciting things about Artisan Markets is the diversity of products available at reasonable prices and usually sold by the artist. That alone makes shopping a whole lot more interesting than passing row after the same-row of department store fare.

While being entertained by Gabriel Reyes – our wonderful singer-guitarist, one can browse through hand-painted tiles depicting scenes of Puerto Vallarta to fabulous leather hand bags, change purses and wallets; the air redolent with the smell of cowhide. Gorgeous crocheted clothing, cotton shorts for kids, wall hangings made from tree bark and jewellery for every budget.

Our Food Court has Mexican, Asian and Italian food; coffee, fresh bread, croissants stuffed with ham and cheese and our baker’s excel with sticky buns, peanut butter cookies and angel food cake (get there early). Services, like Sandra’s Walking Tours, are not available anywhere else in Vallarta. Learn, not only our history, but learn about the plants and flowers; Sandra knows them all and has written books you can take with you easily to identify our flora as you pass by.

Dozens and dozens of reasons to stop by the Marsol Friday Market by the Pier; we are open from 9:30 to 1:30 pm. Don’t forget our monthly Bazaar happening on Tuesday, March 28th!

