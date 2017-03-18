This week at The Boutique Patsy Cline artist, Dueling Divas take the mic

“The Best of Broadway” is a musical review, starring Puerto Vallarta performers, directed and crafted by Ralph Hyman. Here’s what PV reviewer Gary Beck had to say: “The listeners left wishing for a continuation of the stellar endeavor. Bravo! … The Boutique is hitting its stride. Wonderful show!” The Best of Broadway performs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, through March 18.

The show is a nostalgic look at personal growth journeys recognizing fear, pain, love, fun and laughter. “Embedded in all our struggles, we can find the beacons leading to the transformation to happiness, joy, and harmony in life,” Hyman said. He has more than 55 years of experience acting and 30 years directing.

Hyman will direct the play “Ripcord” at The Boutique, showing from April 13-22.

Mikki Prost, the tribute artist who creates her own shows, brings back her popular evenings about country legend Patsy Cline. “Crazy for Patsy” performs Wednesdays, March 22, and April 5. Note: Wednesdays shows start at the special time of 7:30 p.m., with the dinner, optional, served at 6:30 p.m. Mikki Prost does her own research, compilation, costuming, and narrating for her shows, and is beloved for her professionalism and the special rapport she creates with her audiences. She delights in making herself available afterward to talk with fans, and pose for photographs with them …. On Friday, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, Mikki Prost will offer her one-woman tribute to singer Brenda Lee, “Little Miss Dynamite.”

The TED Talk PV-Style series continues, from 10 a.m. to noon, every other Tuesday. Each lecture is followed by an opportunity for interaction with attendees, who may wish to comment, pose questions, or share their own personal experience regarding the topic. The series producer, Norma Schuh, can be contacted at: normaschuh@yahoo.com.

Mar 21: Diary of a Dairy Queen and Spicy Tales from Taco Belle with Joanna and Chichi Rones–Who are the real Jo Anna/Chi Chi behind their wonderful Dueling Drag Divas stage personas? TED-TALKS-PV Style will offer a unique opportunity to meet these two talented and versatile female impersonators (Joe Schmitz and Peter Garcia) in an up-close-and-personal presentation, which includes intriguing accounts of their rises to stardom.

Apr. 4: Artificial Intelligence: Opportunity and Threat with John Wilson Bugbee

Apr. 18: American Journey: Tales from a Troubadour with Larry Long

The last Wednesday of each month, PV’s popular five-player band, Time 2 Play, takes the stage with Open Mic Night. The last Open Mic session of the season is March 29. Admission is just 50 pesos.

“Over the River and Through The Woods” is a play directed by Barbara J. Harris, showing March 30 through April 8.

The Boutique Dinner Theatre offers exciting evenings of dinner-and-a-show options. The theatre is located upstairs at Nacho Daddy, 287 Basilio Badillo. Delicious three-course dinners are served at 5 p.m., with the shows at 6 p.m.

Box office hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and two hours before each show. Tickets are available online at btpv.org.