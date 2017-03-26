This Week at The Boutique New talent, familiar favorites and Patsy Cline sings on

Barbara J. Harris has loved live theater since the age of eight, when her dad converted their back deck into a stage.

The Boutique Theatre is proud to host the Mexican directorial debut of Harris, who was active for decades in community and professional theater throughout Canada. She has experience acting, directing, working on props, sets and make-up, and as an executive director.

The comedic drama she chose to direct here is “Over the River and Through The Woods,” showing March 30 through April 8. “Bringing a full production to life as a director has become my passion,” she said. ‘Since moving to Mexico six years ago, this is my first play.” She said “Over the River” is “a wonderful family story. It will make you laugh out loud, bring a tear to your eye, and flood you with fond family memories.”

Her cast is as follows: The show stars Andrew Jordan, a recent transplant to Puerto Vallarta. Originally from the sleepy burg of Dayton, Ohio, “AJ” spent most of his life in Chicago, where he was artistic director of “a scrappy non-profit theater company,” and appears in many plays.

This is his first production with The Boutique. Melissa “Troppy” Tropp also recently moved to Vallarta from Chicago, where she worked in theaters, on and off stage, for nearly 20 years. She ran two theater companies, worked in admissions in DePaul University’s Theatre School, and established a freelance business doing PR and Marketing for Chicago theater companies, which she continues to do remotely from here. Troppy holds an undergraduate degree in acting, and a master’s in PR & Advertising.



Seven years ago at age 67, Alice Averett tried acting for the first time.

She has held many starring and back-up roles at The Boutique, where she is an audience favorite. She is a retired special education teacher from San Francisco and later Oregon. Alice and her husband enjoy eight months of the year in Vallarta. Liz Moher plays the role of one of the lead grandmothers. She has enjoyed being a member of the Quesa Divas, and a house tour docent with the International Friendship Club. She played one of “The Widows of Pancho Villa” at The Boutique last year, and is “having fun with her supportive family at the Boutique.”

Stan Allen is a Canadian who has been “wintering” in Mexico for many years. Here’s how he sums up his life: “I’ve been a puppet, a pauper, a poet, a pawn, and a king, I’ve been up and down and over and under and I’ll tell you one thing, Each time I find myself flat on my face, I pick myself up and get back in the race. . . that›s life, my life … ”

The last Wednesday of each month, PV’s popular five-player band, Time 2 Play, takes the stage with Open Mic Night. The last Open Mic session of the season is March 29. Admission is just 50 pesos.

The Boutique Dinner Theatre offers exciting evenings of dinner-and-a-show options. The theatre is located upstairs at Nacho Daddy, 287 Basilio Badillo. Box office hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and two hours before each show. Tickets are available online at btpv.org. Will-Call tickets must be paid for 30 minutes before show, or they may be resold. For information call 322-728-6878.