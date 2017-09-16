So, you want to teach English online?

Living in Mexico while teaching English online opens up a world of possibilities. However, is it worth your investment in time, money, and actual effort?

Who works online as an ESL (English as a Second Language) teacher? More people than you may think! Even though you do not earn a great deal of money doing it, teaching usually attracts the traveler types, the expats, retirees, and of course the people who love to teach. Basically, you need to have a love of different cultures, great listening skills, and though your grammar skills are important, you really need to become skilled at teaching. If you are someone who is just looking for a way to make money working from your computer, you may wish to rethink your income options.

I was sick of my job in corporate America and my wife and I decided to toss everything into the wind and start all over in Mexico. I spent time researching online careers. I decided to teach English. I already had my English degree, so took a 120 hour online TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) certification course at TEFL online: www.teflonline.net

After teaching eight straight hours!

What do you need to get started? The obvious starting point is a computer and an internet connection. More importantly, you need a seriously stable internet connection. Nothing fancy, ten Mbps is more than enough; but stable. A good microphone and headset, and of course: Skype! That’s it! OK, not quite, but at least that covers the hardware.

With your certification and your connection to the internet, you are ready for all those “paying” students to come rolling in.

So, where do you get students? I started learning on one of the best sites – Dave’s ESL Café (www.eslcafe.com) I also “freelanced” through a company called iTalki (www.italki.com) You can choose whatever you want to charge. They take a 15% fee and pay you monthly. As a side note, you need to have a really good video of yourself and a great pic too. This is where I cut my teeth and I learned a lot from teaching there.

You can also work for online schools based in Russia, China, and a few other countries. The base pay from these schools is usually between $8-$15 an hour. Google around and find them, send them a request as a teacher and they will give you their details.

Two students (on right) from Istanbul visiting us in Puerto Vallarta.

Finally, you may wish to build your own online business: Facebook, Website, Twitter. I invested in an online course that focuses on this. (www.teachingeslonline.com) It saved me a lot of time and there is a great support group. But be forewarned, getting your own students is very difficult. It is hard to compete in the online world and the Facebook and ‘ad words’ route is one that I never saw a good return on my investment.

No matter which route you take, you need to be well organized. Become an expert at creating a file structure system on your computer to keep your notes, class materials as you build them, spreadsheets for your income and taxes. Yes, no matter where you live you have to pay taxes. Check with your accountant.

The internet is filled will thousands of grammar books and YouTube videos that students can download or watch for free. They PAY you because they need a teacher. Becoming an online teacher is a learning process. Plan on getting there in three months and you will become frustrated. Plan on being successful in three years, and you will have built yourself a great job with a good income that will give you the flexibility and freedom to work wherever in the world there is an internet connection. Best of luck!

