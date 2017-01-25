Visit Kathleen Carrillo Gallery this weekend!

The Kathleen Carrillo Gallery will be open for the Southside Shuffle on Friday, January 27th from 6-10pm with two special guest artists and of course a line up of some of your favorite collections.

Come by for a cocktail and browse one of kind accessories! Local artists Claudette Johnston and Angela Lovett invite you to an exclusive Trunk Show at Kathleen Carrillo Galleries on South Side Shuffle night.

C Johnston Design creates custom leather handbags, as well as hand-dyed Japanese Shibori sarongs and handbags. Angela Lovett Designs creates one of a kind semi-precious gemstone and modern ethnic jewelry. Both Angela and Claudette will donate 10% of the evenings’ sales to benefit the PuRR Project – Puerto Vallarta’s no kill feline rescue shelter. We hope to see you there!

Kathleen will have two of the newest works of her Friends and Divas Collection. Both were finished in the last two weeks. She also has some new beach umbrella paintings that are a must see. These pieces are smaller in scale and affordable prices. All in all a great evening to celebrate the arts in their many dazzling forms. Lets celebrate the Feminine energy and the

good life in Puerto Vallarta!