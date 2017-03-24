The Virtues of Natural Medicine for Pets and their Humans

by Paco Ojeda

Some paths through life seem to be destined for one another. Such is the case of Claudia Hernández and Luis Estrada, who moved to Puerto Vallarta less than three months ago. “We moved here on a hunch,” she explained. “Something told us this was the place we should be.”



Prior to their arrival, they were living in Mexico City. She is a natural medicine specialist and he is a veterinarian with a spirited inclination toward healthy, nutrition-based treatment, rather than by using medication, whenever possible. They fused their professional practices, creating Alquimiate, a source of products, therapies and consultation for pets and their humans, based entirely on natural medicine.



Dried medicinal plants are at the core of Alquimiate products. They are combined by Claudia and Luis to address specific issues, such as liver detox, digestive system, insomnia, circulation, bones and articulation, diabetes and so forth. These combinations, which can also be customized on a patient-to-patient basis, are also available in capsules prepared by them. And for those who prefer them, tinctures are also available.



Like many newcomers, they had to overcome their own share of tribulations while getting settled in Puerto Vallarta. “Our belongings were lost in transit during the move,” recalls Claudia. “We had to start from scratch, but were very fortunate to learn about Mercado Los Mangos early on.

They opened their doors and thanks to our success, we now have our own shop and practice in town.”

Mercados Los Mangos is open every Saturday from 9:30 am to 2:00 pm through the last Saturday in May. It is located at Av. Francisco Villa 1001 in Colonia Los Mangos, just before the turn to Costco. Interested in becoming a Mercado Los Mangos vendor? Pick up an application at the information booth on Saturdays. You will also find plenty of copies of the Vallarta Tribune and P.V. Mirror. Questions?

Email mercadolosmango(at)gmail.com. To learn more about Biblioteca Los Mango’s academic and cultural offerings for children and adults, please visit BibliotecaLosMangos.com.