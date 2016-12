Holiday Love Blend

With the holidays in full swing, one of my all- time favorites ever is pumpkin pie!

But I have to keep my eyes and tummy in check or I will start the New Year feeling sorry that I added extra pounds.

If you’re like me, you love the cheer and abundance of spirit that come with the holidays.

To bring the pumpkin pie flavor alive and invigorate memories of family gatherings and love in the air, here is a healthier version in a fun smoothie recipe that will be kind to your waistline:

The first fruit ingredient calls for mamey, which grows in abundance in tropical climates such as this one. It’s very sweet and has similarities to a sweet potato or pumpkin. It looks similar to a potato before it’s cut open and when cut open, it’s as orange as a pumpkin.

Enjoy this comforting, spicy holiday treat:

8 ounces (236 ml) unsweetened almond milk*

2 cups baby spinach

1/2 a mamey or 1/2 cup pure canned pumpkin

1 cup fresh or frozen mango or even banana if you prefer

2- 3 tablespoons peanut or almond butter

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Ice if needed

First, add the liquid to the blender, then the spinach, then mamey or pumpkin. Next add the nut butter, then mango, then the seasonings. Blend for about 45 seconds to 1 minute until creamy. If it’s too thick add about 2 oz. of water. Remember to explore and adjust to your liking!

Happy Holidays!

Marcella is a bilingual certified wellness lifestyle coach.