VERY CARING PEOPLE

Help for disabled children and their families is provided in PV by Mexicans and by donations from many caring donors. Can you help?

Imagine, for a minute, that you are not enjoying a pleasant holiday away from the cold and frozen north and that you cannot afford to buy a beer on the beach or eat at some of the great restaurants here. Imagine, instead, that you are very poor, have a tough time buying enough food for your family and your only daughter is so mentally or physically disabled that she needs full time care. You must provide that care, which, in turn, means you are unable to work. There is no way that you will ever be able to claw your way out of poverty.

That was the situation for many families with disabled children in Puerto Vallarta until 1999 when Yolanda Sanchez opened Pasitos De Luz, officially named Mamas Unidas por la Rehabilitacion de sus Hijos A.C. (Mothers United for the Rehabilitation of their Children A.C.). Its mission is “To offer comprehensive care, totally free of charge, to disabled children from low-income families, enabling these children to live better lives.” Now, 120 families each week can have their children looked after from early morning to late afternoon, Monday to Friday, for free.

Each child has different needs and Pasitos offers a range of services that include physiotherapy, nutrition and dietary assistance, special education, hydrotherapy, hygiene, occupational therapy, recreational activities, daycare and workshops in art, dance and music. It is a very happy place to visit and all are welcome.

Until recently, Pasitos could neither keep the children overnight nor offer much-needed respite to the parents so, at the end of each day, the parents picked up their child and returned to their humble homes. Some of the challenges faced by families in the poorer neighbourhoods of PV include unsafe living conditions, are often in scary neighbourhoods run by drug cartels, they suffer from the lack of clean water for drinking, cooking and bathing, have no electricity and most homes are totally inaccessible to wheelchairs.

Recently, with the amazing generosity of donors in Canada and here Pasitos has been handed the keys to a wonderful new facility, Casa Connor, located a short drive from the original facility in Pitillal.

The new facility is named for Connor Vanderveen who died when he was 15 from a very rare genetic condition called Hunter Syndrome. His body was missing an enzyme that normally breaks down certain molecules and this meant he suffered permanent, progressive damage affecting his appearance, mental development, organ function and physical abilities. There’s no cure for Hunter syndrome so treatment involves management of symptoms and complications. It’s awful.

In Canada, the medical care for kids with disabilities is exceptional; there are resources available for educational and rehabilitation opportunities as well as family respite. But this is not the case everywhere.

With a focus on serving and enriching the lives of children with physical and mental disabilities in the Puerto Vallarta area, Casa Connor is committed to providing services and facilities to allow these kids to receive all the love and therapy they require. In partnership with Pasitos de Luz, Casa Connor has built and donated to Pasitos a larger facility to accommodate the demand, as well as overnight respite services and accommodation for volunteers.

Peter and Teena Oudman are Connor’s grandparents

and when he died they vowed to make this world a better place.

They dreamt of building a castle in Puerto Vallarta where children with disabilities could feel magic in their lives every day. Their dream is now a reality.

What was the cost to Pasitos De Luz to build this wonderful, new facility? Nothing. Nada. Casa Connor was built through the generosity of Peter and Teena Oudman and their family and an amazing number of people who gave time, effort and funds. Some of those donors who made the dream come true include Eagle Wings Foundation, Bachas Restaurant, Secrets Vallarta Bay Puerto Vallarta, Now Amber Puerto Vallarta, Brian Collins family, Weenings family, Emmanuel Christian Reformed Church in Calgary and many more other donors.

You, too, can help by becoming a monthly donor. If you can afford $25/month or more please visit http://www.pasitosdeluz.org/campaing and discover how you can change a child’s life.

The International Friendship Club (IFC) has provided monthly financial support to Pasitos De Luz for many years and our members appreciate all the help that is made possible to these kids by the staff, volunteers and donors of a great organization.

You can support IFC by taking an IFC Home Tour. (See separate article) www.ifctoursforvallarta.com

Only Six Tours Left

The IFC Home Tours will run on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to the 29th March and then they will be finished for another season, so if you would like to see four spectacular, interesting and hidden homes in different parts of Puerto Vallarta this a friendly reminder to get your tickets soon.

Tickets (only $600 pesos) are available in advance at the IFC clubhouse (above the HSBC bank on Insurgentes at the bridge) between 9:00 and 1:30, Monday to Friday and at www.ifctoursforvallarta.com .

The tours start at the Sea Monkey Restaurant at 10:30, which leaves you time to enjoy a scrumptious breakfast beside the ocean before your luxury bus leaves for the three hour tour of the homes. Our knowledgeable and friendly docents will keep you safe and entertained and are available to answer any questions about the homes or life in Puerto Vallarta.

All of the profits from the tours and from the other activities of the club are used to support our cleft palate program and to support about twenty charities in PV, so you’ll have a good time as well as be helping others. All of the homes are opened to the International Friendship Club (IFC) by their owners who enjoy being able to give back to the community.

Visits to some of the homes require the ability to walk on cobbled streets and to climb up and down stairs, so wear appropriate footwear for your own safety and comfort.

Remember…only six tour dates left!

