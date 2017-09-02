Vascular – The Flow!

What is a Vascular Surgeon? This is a specialist trained to treat diseases of the vascular system. Your blood vessels – arteries carrying oxygen-rich blood and veins carrying blood back to the heart – are the roadways of your circulatory system. Without smoothly flowing blood your body cannot function. Conditions such as hardening of the arteries can create “traffic jams” in your circulatory system, obstructing the flow of blood to any part of the body.

We are extremely fortunate to have a highly trained vascular surgeon/specialist here in the area, Dr. Hector Escoto. He is completely bi-lingual, board-certified in his specialty and he is a joy to work with. We asked him a variety of questions regarding vascular issues.

What is the difference between varicose veins and spider veins? Spider veins and varicose veins are different in appearance but similar in their causes. With varicose veins, the valves located within the veins are diseased and do not fully close to prevent the blood in the vein from flowing in the wrong direction (called “refluxing”). This results in bulging veins in the legs which are often blue or purple in appearance.

These varicose veins can cause pain, numbness and fatigue in the legs and in more extreme cases, can cause painful leg ulcers. We refer to spider veins as smaller, discolored veins that have a spider web-like appearance. These veins are generally not painful and are treated cosmetically.





Are there regular diagnostic studies, preventative, that one should have regarding vascular disease? Yes, there are some tests that we can run to diagnose vascular diseases:

1. Doppler ultrasound studies are useful as primary, non-invasive studies to determine flow status. This is the least expensive and most common type of basic study used.

2. MRI (Magnetic resonance imaging) maybe of some clinical benefit by virtue of its high visual detail.

3. CT (Computed tomography) can be of use to the emergency physician in that it does not have the time and availability constraints that MRI does. Although non-contrast studies can be useful for imaging calcification and arteriosclerosis, contrast studies are most useful for imaging arterial insufficiency.

4. CTA (CT angiography) and MRA (Magnetic resonance angiography) represent significant developments in axial imaging of PVD.

As a vascular specialist, please tell me the most important things that people can do to prevent vascular disease. Be physically active. Follow heart-healthy eating. If you smoke, quit! If you are overweight or obese, work with your physician to create a reasonable weight-loss plan.

Especially during “high season” when we have so many folks arriving to Puerto Vallarta after a long flight, it seems that I am calling on Dr. Escoto a lot more with possible blood clots in their legs. Leg ulcers are another issue that he commonly treats including cellulitis. Dr. Escoto handles our very popular monthly Vascular Clinic. We are so very proud to be associated with Dr. Escoto!

Here’s to a smooth flowing week