Vallarta’s newest brewpub offers artisanal suds and elevated grub – with a Mexican twist.

Last week was the official opening of Monzón Brewing Company, the newest brewpub to hit Vallarta’s restaurant scene. Monzón opened Friday, August 4 at its location at Venustiano Carranza 239, in Old Town.

Monzón will be offering 8-10 artisanal beers, including a monthly featured guest brew from other local brewers, as well as a modest selection of signature cocktails – just don’t expect to find Corona.

Summer hours are currently 2PM – 10PM, and the full menu is available on their website. They invite anyone who is interested to come in for a tour.

