Vallarta Receives $8M in Firefighting Equipment

On Monday April 3, $8 million pesos of new equipment for the local firefighters was delivered during a ceremony lead by Mayor Arturo Dávalos Peña at the Agustin Flores Contreras municipal sports centre.

The municipal government delivered special firefighting equipment to UMPC and Firefighters including three trucks with 1,500 liter capacity.

During the ceremony Mayor Arturo Dávalos Peña said the delivery of these much needed items came just in time for the city’s largest holiday period which includes Holy Week and Easter when tens of thousands of visitors will be welcomed to the bay.

Photo source: Flickr